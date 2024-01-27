Highlights The FA Cup fourth round draw includes interesting matches between clubs in the same division.

The fourth round draw for the FA Cup threw up some interesting ties, with quite a few matches happening between clubs in the same division.

And for Watford and Southampton, this weekend represents a second match of the season between the two sides, and also a chance for one of the two to make it into the last 16 of the most prestigious cup competition in England.

The Saints are on a club-record unbeaten run that stretches back to September, whilst Valerien Ismael's Hornets will have an extra added boost to their arsenal with the return of Emmanuel Dennis on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Sutton: Watford v Southampton will go to a replay but Saints will edge Hornets out

Whilst there is a chance that both managers could make significant changes to their regular league starting 11's, a draw has been predicted for Sunday afternoon's clash at Vicarage Road by former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

Sutton though thinks that in the subsequent replay, Southampton will come out on top to further push forward their fantastic season and keep them in the running for an unlikely FA Cup trophy lift.

"Southampton are on the longest unbeaten run in their history - 21 games, going back to the end of September," Sutton wrote for his BBC Sport predictions column.

"Saints boss Russell Martin came on 5 Live's Monday Night Club this week and talked about what is behind their run. What came across is they are a brave team, who are fearless under Martin.

"I don't think this game will be straightforward for them, because Watford are still in the play-off race, and the two teams drew at Vicarage Road in the league in December.

"There might be another draw this time, but Saints will take it in the end.

"1-1 and Southampton to win the replay."

Much-changed Saints side could still be too strong for Watford

In the first league fixture between the two sides in the 2023-24 season, the spoils were shared in early December at Vicarage Road.

Che Adams gave Russell Martin's side the lead in the 56th minute, but despite dominating the possession stats, Watford had more shots than their opponents and Rhys Healey - no longer at the club after being sold to Huddersfield after just a few months in Hertfordshire - fired home six minutes into second half stoppage time.

That of course would have been a bitter blow for the Saints, but they didn't really go on to show it as they won five of their next seven league matches, and that run of form has seen them close the gap on Ipswich Town in second position - at one point even leapfrogging them.

And whilst Watford could rotate their team for this contest if they wished to give some fresher legs a go, Southampton have by far the stronger options in reserve all over the park.

In last weekend's win over Swansea, Martin was able to bring Jack Stephens, Sekou Mara, Joe Rothwell and Shea Charles all onto the pitch, with Argentina international Charly Alcaraz left on the sidelines along with teenager Samuel Amo-Ameyaw.

That kind of depth could give the Saints an advantage over Watford, although the FA Cup is unpredictable and a win for either side wouldn't be a shock whatsoever - a draw though means an unwanted and unnecessary additional fixture to the calendar and with the focus for both clubs being on the league, a replay is the last thing that either will want.