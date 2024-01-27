Highlights Chris Sutton predicts a close game between West Brom and Wolves in the FA Cup, with Wolves ultimately winning 2-1.

West Brom will be looking to prevent Wolves from advancing further in the tournament and secure a victory over their rivals.

The match between the two Midlands sides is highly anticipated by West Brom supporters, who have waited 12 years for this fixture.

Chris Sutton has provided his scoreline prediction for West Brom’s derby clash with Wolves this weekend in the FA Cup.

The two Midlands sides will meet in front of a crowd for the first time in 12 years on Sunday when the Baggies host their Premier League opposition.

Victory will see one side move into the fifth round of the historic cup competition, although a draw will result in a replay.

Wolves currently sit 11th in the top flight table, so could be eyeing a run in the FA Cup to give their second half of the season some added meaning.

However, the Baggies will want to get one over their rivals and prevent them from going any further in the tournament.

Sutton predicts West Brom v Wolves

Sutton believes that the top flight club will come away with the win, but he has predicted a close game between the two sides.

The former striker has claimed that Gary O’Neil’s side will edge a three-goal game to earn a 2-1 victory.

“This local derby is always a big occasion and it should be a great game too,” wrote Sutton, via the BBC.

“I watched West Brom lose at Norwich at the weekend, but they were a bit unlucky actually because they dominated possession.

“Wolves are on a nice run of form in the league, and I think their manager Gary O'Neil will fancy a bit of a cup run. I can see the scoreline being close, but I am pretty confident they will beat the Baggies.”

The two clubs most recently faced each other in the Premier League during the 2020-21 campaign, but the fixtures were played behind closed doors due to pandemic-based restrictions.

Their last meeting was a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns in May 2021, which significantly hurt Albion’s chances of survival in the top flight just weeks before their relegation was confirmed.

West Brom league position

West Brom are now competing for promotion back to the Premier League.

The club currently sits inside the top six, occupying fifth place after the opening 28 fixtures.

However, the gap to seventh place Hull City is only three points, with the team having lost two of their last three games.

Carlos Corberan will be hoping this weekend can provide the turnaround in form the team will need for the coming weeks.

Safe passage for the Baggies would earn them a fifth round clash for the first time since 2020.

A big clash for West Brom

A home game against their heated rivals should make this a big affair for the Baggies.

As a Championship side, they will be up against it to get a good result against Wolves, but that would just make it all the sweeter for Albion if they did pull off an upset.

O’Neil’s side is unbeaten in their last four league games, so will pose a significant threat on Sunday when they travel to the Hawthorns.

This should be an entertaining game, and Albion supporters will no doubt rise to the occasion and provide a strong atmosphere as they’ve waited 12 years for this fixture.