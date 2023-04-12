Former Norwich City player Chris Sutton has admitted that he believes that the club will need to draft in a direct replacement for Teemu Pukki in the upcoming transfer window.

As confirmed by the club's official website earlier this month, Pukki is set to leave Carrow Road when his contract expires in June.

The striker will be looking to end his successful stint at Norwich by helping the club achieve promotion via the play-offs.

The Canaries managed to accumulate four points over the Easter period and are within striking distance of Blackburn Rovers who occupy the final play-off spot.

Pukki made his 37th league appearance of the season during Norwich's draw with Rotherham United earlier this week and is expected to feature for his side in their meeting with Middlesbrough on Friday.

By securing a victory at the Riverside Stadium, the Canaries will move up to fifth ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

What has Chris Sutton had to say about Norwich City's need to replace Teemu Pukki in the summer window?

Making reference to Pukki, Sutton has revealed that he believes that Josh Sargent and Adam Idah will not be able to directly replace the striker and thus the club should be looking to bolster their options in this position over the course of the summer.

In his latest column for The Pink Un, Sutton said: "Somebody has to step up into those enormous boots, and saying it won't be easy would be quite the understatement.

"But it's also an opportunity for someone to take the chance that creates.

"A vital part of my career was delivering when I broke into the first team under Mike Walker, and the forwards already at the club will be hoping to do the same.

"Adam Idah's recently signed a new five-year deal and Josh Sargent's shown positive signs at times this season.

"Would anyone label them natural finishers, though?

"I'm not so sure.

"The good news is that they've got time, with Idah 22 and Sargent 23, but they're not in the Pukki mould.

"I suspect, and I may be wrong, that David Wagner will look to bring another striker in.

"Somebody needs to score goals, and when it isn't Pukki, that's a real problem for Norwich.

"They'll back themselves to find the solution, but they're losing a bona fide club legend, no doubt."

Will Norwich be able to fill the void left by Pukki by nailing their recruitment this summer?

Pukki's departure will unquestionably leave a huge void that will need to be filled in order for Norwich to achieve success next season.

The forward has provided 17 direct goal contributions this season in the Championship and has demonstrated over the course of his time at Norwich that he is capable of making a difference in an attacking sense.

While Idah and Sargent will both be confident in their ability to step up to the mark, the arrival of a striker who possesses similar qualities to Pukki has to be on the cards for Norwich.

The scale of Norwich's business this summer will depend on what division they find themselves in as they will be able to be more ambitious when it comes to transfer targets if they are preparing for life in the top flight.