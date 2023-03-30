Former Norwich City player Chris Sutton has admitted that he believes that the club need to win at least five of their remaining eight league games in order to have a chance of qualifying for the play-offs.

After a poor run of results in the Championship, the Canaries opted to part ways with Dean Smith and draft in David Wagner as his replacement.

In the 13 league games that Wagner has overseen, Norwich have accumulated a respectable total of 22 points.

Having failed to secure victory in any of their three previous league games, the Canaries know that a failure to embark on a winning run in the coming weeks will result in them slipping out of contention for a top-six finish.

Set to take on a Sheffield United side this weekend who are fighting for automatic promotion, Norwich know that they will need to be firing on all cylinders in order to have a chance of picking up a positive result at Carrow Road.

Ahead of this fixture, Sutton has delivered an honest verdict on Norwich's play-off hopes.

In his latest column for the Pink Un (as cited by Norfolk Live), Sutton said: "Norwich will likely need at least five victories - with four matches left at home to play, that is what David Wagner and the team need to be targeting.

"You could even distil it down further than that - the next four games will give us a rough idea of whether they will make the top six.

"They need to record at least two victories against Sheffield United, Blackburn or Middlesbrough.

"There is now no margin for error.

"They cannot keep conceding sloppy goals and making costly individual errors.

"This group is capable of producing quality moments but we haven't seen that this season and it's why the feeling has been so up and down all year.

"It is an eight-game shootout.

"Norwich's players need to take personal responsibility for their performance and manage it one game at a time. Every game is a cup final."

The Verdict

If Norwich go on to win five, and lose three of their remaining eight matches, they will end the season with an overall point tally of 72.

This particular amount of points would have resulted in a team qualifying for the play-offs in two of the last four league campaigns.

In order for Norwich to achieve this revised target, they will need Teemu Peeku and Josh Sargent to be performing at their best in April.

Pukki has provided 17 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season while Sargent has managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions at this level during the current term.