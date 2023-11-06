Highlights Chris Sutton believes that David Wagner has been let down by players who aren't putting in enough effort.

But he also thinks it's time for Wagner to depart Carrow Road.

Norwich City started the season well but injuries and poor performances have resulted in a slide down the table.

Chris Sutton believes Norwich City's players have let David Wagner down but also thinks the Canaries' boss should be dismissed, taking to X to share his thoughts.

The Norfolk outfit did extremely well during the early stages of the campaign, winning 10 points from a possible 12 in their opening four league matches.

But injuries to Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent have been detrimental to them, with the Canaries winning just four points from a possible 24 in their last eight matches coming into yesterday's game against Blackburn Rovers.

With Norwich at home, they needed to get three points on the board to keep the home crowd happy.

But they made a bad start, with Tyrhys Dolan putting Rovers in the lead in the eighth minute and Sammie Szmodics doubled the visitors' advantage just seven minutes after that.

Szmodics made it three shortly after the break and even though Scott Wharton was sent off not too long after that, the Canaries weren't able to get a draw or more from the game, with Gabriel Sara's late goal making it 3-1 in the end.

It's another weekend, another defeat for Norwich who will be bitterly disappointed with how they're currently doing considering they started the 2023/24 campaign so strongly.

Now in 17th position, they are sliding down the table and will need to get themselves back on track sooner rather than later if they want to avoid being in a relegation scrap.

16th-18th in the Championship P GD Pts 16 Watford 15 0 18 17 Norwich City 15 -4 17 18 Millwall 15 -4 17

Some teams below them, including Millwall and Coventry City, could easily overtake the Canaries at some point and that just reinforces the need for Norwich to get themselves back on track sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately for Wagner, he may not get the chance to get them out of trouble, with fans showing their discontent yesterday as the Canaries fell to yet another defeat.

Does Chris Sutton believe David Wagner should be sacked?

Former Canary Sutton believes Wagner is a nice man - but doesn't think he can take the club any further.

He posted: "I think David Wagner is a decent man who has been let down badly by some players who quite frankly couldn’t be ar**d to run around but he can’t survive this.

"There’s nothing worse than your own support mocking your team and that’s what it’s come to. Change required."

Is it time for David Wagner to be sacked by Norwich City?

Sacking him now may not be the best decision because Ben Knapper isn't in his post yet and it's surely his call on whether Wagner should go.

Stuart Webber still seems to be at the club at this point - but he will be leaving at some point and this is why Knapper instead of Webber needs to make this call.

Yesterday was toxic in the stands though and this is why Knapper may need to come in early and make a big call on Wagner's future.

It's difficult because he seems like a decent man and has a couple of key players out, but results aren't good enough at this point.

And it seems as though Wagner's time at Carrow Road will come to an end sooner rather than later. It's probably time for a divorce, but the club arguably needs Knapper in first before making this call.