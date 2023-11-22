Highlights Former Norwich City star Chris Sutton believes that the atmosphere at Carrow Road will turn toxic if there's even a whiff of another negative run of form coming down the tracks.

Norwich's win against Cardiff before the international break was a relief for Wagner, but he will be in more trouble if he doesn't build on it, according to Sutton.

A draw or defeat against QPR could potentially see Wagner sacked - and the atmosphere at Carrow Road will probably play a significant role in determining his future.

Former Norwich City star Chris Sutton believes the atmosphere will turn toxic as soon as there's "a whiff of another negative run of form", penning his column for The Pink Un.

The Canaries went into the international break on a high following an excellent 3-2 away win at Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds have done very well under Erol Bulut this term and were even 2-1 up against the Canaries - but the Norfolk outfit managed to turn things around to take three precious points away from the Welsh capital.

This was a much-needed result for Norwich boss David Wagner who had seen his side claim just one point from a possible 18 in their six league games prior to this clash at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Following a win, it would have been a surprise to see Wagner depart and new Sporting Director Ben Knapper has seemingly kept faith in him for now, with the latter not opting to pull the trigger this early into his reign yet.

But he may be forced to if the Cardiff game doesn't prove to be a turning point, with the Canaries currently sitting at the wrong end of the Championship table.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

After the end of the break, they take on Queens Park Rangers at home and this has to be a home win for Wagner considering the R's have struggled for much of this campaign.

This weekend's visitors may be under the guidance of a new manager - but many Norwich supporters won't be happy if their team doesn't come away with maximum points - especially with two away matches coming up after this clash.

What did Chris Sutton say about David Wagner ahead of Norwich City v QPR?

Even though the Cardiff game was a major relief for Wagner, Sutton believes the Canaries' boss will be in more bother if he doesn't build on this.

Penning his column for The Pink Un, he wrote: "Make no mistake, Norwich City’s meeting with QPR this weekend is an absolute must-win for David Wagner.

"Canaries fans have already made their mind up on the German, and despite a 3-2 win over Cardiff prior to the international break, things will get ugly as soon as there’s a whiff of another negative run of form.

"It’s understandable that new sporting director Ben Knapper decided to take some time with Wagner rather than sacking him at the first opportunity, as many were hoping he would.

"He’ll have taken advice from those already at the club, the outgoing Stuart Webber and others in the game, but he needs time to make his own mind up and decide if they’re a good fit when in the building at Colney."

Could a draw or defeat against QPR see David Wagner sacked by Norwich City?

A draw may not be enough to persuade Knapper to sack Wagner.

However, the atmosphere at Carrow Road will probably determine the Canaries manager's future.

If it turns toxic, Wagner's position may become untenable and with the club's recent form in mind, Knapper would probably have the right to fire him.

A loss this weekend would be a major blow considering this is a very winnable game.

And it would be difficult to see how he survives if the Canaries don't come away with anything from that match.