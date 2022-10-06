Chris Sutton issues verdict on Dean Smith’s role as Norwich City manager

Chris Sutton has claimed that Dean Smith deserves more credit for the work he has done with Norwich City.

The former Canaries forward has praised the 51-year old for stabilising a sinking ship from when he arrived at the club.

Smith inherited a team battling against relegation following the dismissal of Daniel Farke last year.

While he was unable to avoid the drop to the Championship, Norwich currently find themselves 2nd in the table and level on points with leaders Sheffield United.

The former player-turned-pundit has written in his latest column that this perspective needs to be taken into account when judging how Smith’s time at the club has gone so far.

“They were in freefall in the Premier League, lacked confidence and quality at that level,” wrote Sutton, via the Pink Un.

“It was a team that looked absolutely doomed. Any coach would have struggled in those conditions to keep that team in the league.

“The recruitment was under par.

“He has had to rebuild midfield this summer and had a series of injuries at left back that have left the side unbalanced.

“Yet, Norwich keep getting results and haven’t been beaten since August. In that run, they’ve scored 16 goals, conceding just six.

“They amassed 23 points since that defeat at Hull.

“Not bad for a team that people are still expecting more from.”

A 1-1 draw with Reading midweek extended the team’s current unbeaten run to nine league games.

Grant Hanley’s second half goal was cancelled out by Jeff Hendrick’s equaliser to share the spoils with the Royals, who themselves sit 3rd in the table.

Up next for Smith’s side is the visit of Preston North End to Carrow Road on 8 October.

The Verdict

Norwich have propelled themselves up to the top of the table after a poor few opening games.

But this is where Norwich were expected to compete from the start of the season, so it’s hard to describe Smith’s work with the club so far as anything other than matching par.

He took over a difficult situation, and avoiding relegation was a near impossible task with that squad, so he’s had a relatively free pass up to now.

It is this season that he will truly be judged on, and a promotion push is the bare minimum for Norwich given the resources at their disposal relative to the rest of the division.