Chris Sutton has predicted Southampton to knock Burnley out of the FA Cup this weekend.

The two sides will meet on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off at St. Mary’s, with one club battling relegation from the Premier League while the other is fighting for promotion to the top flight.

Scott Parker’s team have stood out in particular for their strong defensive record in the Championship, conceding nine in 31 games.

Meanwhile, Southampton earned just their second win of the season last weekend with a 2-1 win over relegation rivals Ipswich Town.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of February 7th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 31 +43 66 2 Burnley 31 +28 61 3 Sheffield United 30 +20 61 4 Sunderland 30 +19 58 5 Blackburn Rovers 31 +4 45 6 West Brom 30 +12 44 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Chris Sutton issues Southampton v Burnley prediction

Sutton has predicted a 1-0 win for the hosts this weekend, suggesting that Parker is likely to rotate his side.

He also believes an FA Cup run is something that could salvage Southampton’s season for supporters after a dismal league campaign, claiming they will have enough to edge ahead against the Clarets.

“Burnley's defensive record is unbelievable, but they have got a problem at the other end of the pitch,” wrote Sutton, via the BBC.

“They don't score many goals and it appears there is an element of Burnley fans who are quite bored watching Scott Parker's team.

“Their situation is the same as Leeds, in that they are one of four teams chasing one of the two automatic promotion spots in the Championship.

“Again, they have got a midweek league game coming up, at Hull City on Wednesday, which will be their priority.

“I think Parker will make changes here and they will fall foul of that.

“Southampton will not be complaining, because they have won so few games against anyone this season.

“Saints picked up a rare win at Ipswich last weekend, and at home they have managed only three victories in all competitions - Stoke in the Carabao Cup, Everton in the league and Swansea in the FA Cup third round.

“To say they have momentum after beating Ipswich is probably pushing it, and they are still a long way adrift at the bottom of the table, but a decent FA Cup run would give their fans a bit of escapism in what has been a miserable season.”

The winner will go straight into Monday’s FA Cup fifth round draw.

Meanwhile, Burnley host Hull City midweek, with the team currently sitting second in the Championship table after 31 fixtures.

Burnley will have one eye on midweek league fixture

The FA Cup won’t have the same importance to Burnley this season as their league ambitions given how close the automatic promotion battle is.

Parker’s side host Hull on Wednesday night, so will have one eye on that game when considering their lineup for the Southampton clash.

Testing themselves against Premier League opposition will be a good barometer for their readiness for the top flight.

But Parker is likely to rest one or two players at the very least, which should be enough for Southampton to get the better of the two teams.