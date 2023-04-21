Chris Sutton has offered his prediction for this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final clash involving Sheffield United and Manchester City.

The Blades face a daunting task on Saturday evening when they take on the treble-chasing Premier League team.

United have already knocked out the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall to reach this stage.

This is the club’s first time in the semi-finals since reaching the final four in 2014 when the then League One team lost out to Hull City 5-3.

What has Chris Sutton predicted for Sheffield United v Manchester City?

Pep Guardiola’s side come into the game this weekend off the back of a 1-1 draw away to Bayern Munich, which sealed a 4-1 aggregate win in their Champions League quarter final draw.

City will also have one eye on next Wednesday’s massive Premier League game at home to rivals Arsenal, which could go a long way to deciding the fate of this season’s title winner.

Despite this, Sutton still believes City has what it takes to earn a comfortable victory over Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

The former striker has predicted a 5-0 win for the Premier League champions.

“Sheffield United are on the brink of sealing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, so this has still been a successful season for them, whatever happens at Wembley,” wrote Sutton, via the BBC.

“There is no pressure on them whatsoever, but their FA Cup run ends here.

“City are in that zone now where they are playing extremely well and even if Pep Guardiola makes changes before his side face Arsenal on Wednesday, they have got too much quality for the Blades.

“For various reasons, the likes of Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden have not featured much in recent weeks and we've seen Pep Guardiola do this before, where certain players get left out for a spell.

“This is an opportunity for them to come in and really show their worth ahead of the final few weeks of the season.”

Sheffield United can earn Premier League promotion this weekend if both Luton Town and Middlesbrough fail to win their respective fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Championship side will be without Tommy Doyle and James McAtee as they are both ineligible to play against their parent clubs in this competition.

Can Sheffield United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final?

United have not reached the final of the FA Cup since 1936 despite reaching five semi-finals since the second World War.

There will be no bigger challenge that Heckingbottom’s side could face to try and make it a first final in six attempts.

A 5-0 defeat is a big prediction from Sutton and would be a totally demoralising result.

The Blades have more to give than a five goal hammering and should be able to give City a closer game, even if ultimately the favourites will be expected to advance comfortably in the end.