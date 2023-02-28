Chris Sutton issues score prediction for Burnley’s FA Cup contest with Fleetwood Town

There will be at the very least one EFL team in the hat for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and that is because two Lancashire sides will face off against each other on Wednesday night at Turf Moor.

In the only Football League clash of the last 16, Championship table-toppers Burnley will welcome Fleetwood Town to their fortress – a stadium in which they have not lost at all season in all competitions.

Their progression through the FA Cup though hasn’t been simple at all – after dispatching of Premier League outfit Bournemouth away from home at the start of January, they were taken to a replay by League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town.

It was looking likely to head into extra time at Turf Moor in the replay, but Nathan Tella’s late goal set up a clash with the Cod Army, who also had to get through a replay against league rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Fleetwood’s route to the last 16 has been longer, having had to see off Oxford City, Ebbsfleet United, Queens Park Rangers and then the Owls, but they face their toughest test in the form of the Clarets.

And ex-Premier League striker turned pundit Chris Sutton can see their run ending at the hands of Vincent Kompany and co, although they will go down valiantly in his eyes by a 2-1 scoreline.

“What a job Vincent Kompany is doing at Burnley,” Sutton wrote in his BBC column.

They are not mathematically promoted yet, but they are 19 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough and they are clearly going up – it’s just a matter of time until it is confirmed.

“The Clarets are flying in every way and they play great football as well. Their home form is so impressive too – they are unbeaten at Turf Moor all season .

“That’s another reason this tie is such a difficult one for Fleetwood, who have never been in the fifth round before.

“They have beaten QPR and Sheffield Wednesday to get this far, and are six games unbeaten in League One – all of which is testament to how well Scott Brown is doing in his first job as manager.

“Getting past Burnley is something else, though.”

The Verdict

With the squad depth that Burnley have at their disposal, it’s hard to see them not coming out on top even if they make changes.

Fleetwood though will be no pushovers considering they have already taken out a Championship side in the form of QPR earlier in the competition, and in all competitions they are unbeaten in their last six matches.

But they should in reality be seen off by the Clarets, who could bring the likes of Michael Obafemi, Scott Twine, Jack Cork and Vitinho in with fresh legs from being substitutes at the weekend and be just as strong.

It’s hard to see anyone coming to Turf Moor and getting the better of Kompany’s side, and they should coast past the Cod Army here.