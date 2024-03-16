Highlights Chelsea are predicted to win 3-0 against Leicester.

Leicester must, though, prioritise a strong lineup for the FA Cup.

A win could boost Leicester's promotion bid confidence.

Chris Sutton has issued a score prediction for Leicester City’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea this weekend.

The winner will earn a place in the semi-finals of the competition, with the two sides meeting in a repeat of the 2021 final.

The Foxes secured their first ever FA Cup triumph with a 1-0 win over the Blues under Brendan Rodgers then, but will come into Sunday’s clash as the second division underdogs.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have already made their way to one domestic final this campaign, losing to Liverpool in the EFL Cup at Wembley Stadium, so they will be looking to extend their impressive cup run this season.

Leicester’s priority will be ensuring their promotion back to the Premier League for next year, but a place in the semi-finals would also be quite exciting for supporters.

Chelsea tipped to beat Leicester City

Sutton believes Chelsea will earn a 3-0 win over the Championship side on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

The former striker has suggested Maresca may even opt to rest players this weekend following the team’s dip in form recently, with their full focus on the promotion battle in the league.

“Chelsea have got home advantage here, and I also just wonder how Leicester manager Enzo Maresca will approach this game,” wrote Sutton, via the BBC.

“His side are still top of the Championship but they have had a bit of a wobble recently, with only one win in their past five league games.

“Maresca's focus will definitely be on their automatic promotion bid, which will be decided in the nine league games they play between 29 March and 4 May.

“They have the international break too of course, but he will be looking further ahead at his side's run-in, and that might influence his team selection at Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea had to battle to see off another high-flying Championship side, Leeds, in the last round but I can see them winning this one pretty comfortably.”

Leicester City league position

Leicester could lose their top spot in the Championship table this weekend due to their lack of league fixture.

A two-goal winning margin for Leeds United would move Daniel Farke’s side ahead due to a superior goal difference.

Ipswich Town could also move to within a point of the Leicestershire outfit if they can secure a win against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton are also in the mix for the automatic promotion places, although Russell Martin’s side have slipped to nine points adrift of Leicester due to recent poor results.

However, the Saints hold a game in hand on their rivals for a top two spot.

Quarter-final stage is no time for Leicester to rest players

A place in the semi-final is at stake, and that means Maresca should do his best to play a strong starting lineup at Stamford Bridge.

A place in the final four would be a great achievement, and the big gap to their next league game should afford them the chance to give the FA Cup their full attention.

Victory away to Chelsea would be a statement result, and could even be the confidence boost the team needs to help aid their promotion bid.

This is set to be a huge game, as Pochettino’s side have fared quite poorly in the league this season, so could be quite beatable if the Foxes can play at their best.