Chris Sutton has suggested that Mick Beale may be considered as one of the worst ever managers for both Rangers and Sunderland after his exit from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland sack Mick Beale

The 43-year-old was only named as Tony Mowbray’s successor at Sunderland in December, but he endured a difficult start.

A heavy defeat at home to bitter rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup was never going to help Beale, and the reality is that many Black Cats’ fans didn’t take to him after the poor start.

Whilst there were a few high points, back-to-back defeats in the past two outings has left the Wearside outfit four points from the play-off places, and fans are concerned with the performances, as there appears to have been a drop-off since Mowbray’s exit in terms of the style of play.

Nevertheless, it still came as a surprise that Sunderland made the decision to remove Beale from his position, with Mike Dodds set to take charge for the remainder of the campaign.

Chris Sutton has his say on Mick Beale’s sacking

The decision prompted a lot of talk in the football world, and pundit Chris Sutton had his say on social media, as he took a swipe at Beale for his failings at both Sunderland and former club Rangers.

“Sorry to see Mick Beale go… he may go down as Sunderland’s and Rangers worst ever manager and all in the same season…”

The two had regular spats when Beale was north of the border, and he even referenced Sutton’s struggles as a player at Chelsea, as he described him as the ‘worst ever player’ to turn out at Stamford Bridge, which no doubt played a part in Sutton’s response here.

Rangers flourish after Beale’s exit

Whether Beale is considered the worst ever manager at either club is certainly up for debate, but it seems harsh considering his record at Sunderland is by no means abysmal.

But, what can’t be argued is that Rangers have flourished since he left Ibrox.

After his sacking, they were seven points behind rivals Celtic, but under the guidance of Phillips Clement, Rangers now lead the way in the Scottish Premiership and are favourites to win the title.

Sunderland will be hoping for a similar turnaround in fortunes as they look to end the season on a high and ultimately occupy one of the two play-off spots that look up for grabs in the Championship.

Mick Beale’s next move

This will be a real setback for Beale’s managerial ambitions, and it’s hard to see where he goes from here, as two sackings in the space of a few months is never a good look.

Of course, you would expect him to come back into the game at some point, as he has a good reputation as a coach, and he did start off very well with QPR before he decided to make the move to Glasgow.