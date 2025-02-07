Chris Sutton has predicted Millwall to get the better of Leeds United in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

The Whites host the London outfit on Saturday in a 12.15pm kick-off, with the winner advancing to the final 16 of the competition.

But Daniel Farke’s side are in the mix in the battle for automatic promotion, and have a midweek clash against Watford to keep an eye on as well.

Leeds have won four of their last five games in the league, but may rotate heavily this weekend in order to prioritise their pursuit of top flight football.

Leeds United's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Coventry City (A) 2-0 win Cardiff City (H) 7-0 win Burnley (A) 0-0 Norwich City (H) 2-0 win Sheffield Wednesday (H) 3-0 win

Sutton issues Leeds v Millwall prediction

Sutton has highlighted that promotion fight as a big reason why he expects a minor upset on Saturday afternoon.

He believes Farke will make several changes, and the weaker starting lineup won’t be enough to get through Alex Neil’s side, predicting a 2-1 away victory.

“This is an awkward one to call because of Leeds' situation,” wrote Sutton, via the BBC.

“They are five points clear at the top of the Championship after beating Coventry on Wednesday but four teams are going for the two automatic spots. Promotion is their priority, and I think their manager Daniel Farke will make quite a few changes here.

“I don't agree with that thinking, but I can kind of understand it.

“I'd love to see Leeds really have a go in the FA Cup but they play Watford in the Championship next Tuesday.

“Their schedule is relentless, and the financial rewards of going up - or the consequences of missing out - are huge.

“Farke is not the only former Norwich boss involved here - Alex Neil is a pretty shrewd manager who is on a good little run with Millwall and they have just won three games in a row to put themselves on the fringe of the play-off race.

“I had to think quite a lot about this one, but I am going to go with Millwall to cause an upset.

“They have already beaten Leeds this season, at The Den in November, and Leeds have only lost one of their 18 games since.

“But this prediction is based more on the kind of team I am expecting Leeds will put out, because I think Farke is more likely to put out a weakened team than Neil.”

The winner will go into the fifth round draw, which takes place on Monday evening.

Millwall won’t be straightforward for Leeds

Millwall have caused Leeds problems already this season, and can be a tough team to beat on their day.

The Lions will likely be up for the occasion, and will relish the chance to knock out a side further up the table than them.

If Leeds do rest players, which is very possible given their Tuesday clash with Watford, then Millwall will see a team there for the taking.

But the Whites have plenty of quality throughout the squad, so this could prove a tense fixture whatever team Farke opts for.