Chris Sutton has given his seal of approval for Leeds United’s pursuit of Daniel Farke as manager.

It has been reported that the Whites are closing in on appointing the German as the latest head coach at Elland Road.

No announcement has yet been made, but it is understood that the prospective new owners 49ers Enterprises are awaiting EFL approval before confirming their decision.

It has been a protracted decision-making process that has seen a number of high-profile candidates linked with the role.

What has Chris Sutton said about Daniel Farke’s potential arrival at Leeds United?

However, Sutton believes that the Yorkshire club have landed on the ideal candidate.

Farke twice earned promotion to the Premier League during his time with Norwich City, which the former striker has highlighted as one of the key reasons for Leeds’ fans to get excited about his potential arrival.

“You’d struggle to find a Norwich supporter who dislikes Daniel Farke and if I was a Leeds fan, I’d be excited at the prospect of seeing some entertaining football at Elland Road,” said Sutton in the Daily Mail, via David Coverdale.

“Especially after the club failed with Sam Allardyce.

“Sure, Farke got Norwich relegated. But he got them promoted twice and it was all done in his style, winning 71 of 138 games in that division.

“His football is front-foot. It’s about flying forwards, not looking sideways,”

Farke departed Norwich midway through the 2021-22 campaign with the club struggling to compete in the Premier League.

He has since gone on to manage Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he steered the side to a 10th-place finish last season.

However, he is currently a free agent having departed the German side at the end of the campaign.

Will Daniel Farke be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Farke’s CV speaks for itself, he has twice won the Championship title and that will give supporters that he can do the same at Elland Road.

That he is willing to take the step back down to the second tier shows how appealing a role it is to take the reins at Leeds, which is also a promising sign.

The squad will need a makeover this summer, with a number of key players set to leave.

But, with the right transfer business, there is no reason why Leeds shouldn’t be one of the favourites to compete for promotion this season.