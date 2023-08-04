Ex-Premier League player turned pundit Chris Sutton has issued his prediction for the three clubs that will earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Championship returns this evening with a clash between the newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday and the recently relegated Southampton.

The Saints finished bottom of the top flight table, so will be seeking an immediate return to the Premier League under new manager Russell Martin.

Wednesday also have a new manager, Xisco Munoz, despite earning promotion via the play-offs last season.

It is set to be an intense promotion battle this year with a number of big clubs all vying for the coveted three places.

Who has Chris Sutton tipped for promotion from the Championship?

The likes of Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Sunderland will be looking to go one step further after earning a play-off place in the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, Leeds United and Leicester City will also be looking to bounce back from their relegation with an immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Sutton has predicted the recently relegated trio to earn their place back in the Premier League at the first attempt.

He has highlighted the quality that their squads still possess as a clear reason why all three will gain promotion this year.

“Leicester, Leeds, Southampton,” wrote Sutton on page 69 of the 4 August edition of the Daily Mail, via MOT Leeds.

Wilfred Ndidi could leave Leicester City this summer

“With the likes of Wilfried Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho still on Leicester’s books, they have too much for the division.

“Daniel Farke won promotion twice at Norwich, and he’ll do it again at Leeds.

“While Saints’ youngsters will go well for Russell Martin.”

The battle for promotion is set to be intense, with the current squads all likely to have some kind of change occur between now and the 1 September transfer deadline.

Enzo Maresca has been appointed at the King Power Stadium with the task of earning promotion to the Premier League.

This is his first managerial role in England having previously worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Farke and Martin both have plenty of Championship experience from their time with Norwich and Swansea City respectively.

Other clubs such as Watford, Norwich and West Brom will also be looking to get involved in the promotion battle.

Blackburn Rovers and Millwall both came close to a play-off place last year, so will also be looking to go one step further over the next 12 months.

Who will earn promotion from the Championship this season?

There is no obvious standout like there have been in recent years.

The relegated trio all have quality still in their squads, but speculation over key players’ futures makes it still difficult to predict how they will do given the transfer window is open for another few weeks.

Leeds should have enough quality to still get promotion, but Leicester have already lost some key names and Southampton could also.

Meanwhile, the likes of Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Coventry will all be dangerous again this year.

Ipswich Town could also surprise many given how impressive their promotion campaign from League One was last season, so it should be an open battle for the top six places.