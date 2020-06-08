Chris Sutton issues brutally honest Lyle Taylor verdict amid Celtic speculation

Chris Sutton has labelled Lyle Taylor has “selfish” after it was recently revealed that the Charlton Athletic forward is refusing to play in any of the remaining nine games of the season.

Taylor has been a key player for Charlton over the past couple of seasons, scoring 25 goals as the Addicks won promotion from League One via the play-offs last term.

The 30-year-old has scored 11 goals in 22 games this season to keep Charlton’s hopes of Championship survival alive, but his future at the Valley looks uncertain.

Lee Bowyer has recently revealed that Taylor is refusing to play in any of the club’s final nine game due to risk of injury, with a life-changing offer said to be on the cards for the player who is out of contract at the end of the month.

The likes of Celtic, Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Galatasaray are said to be interested in landing Taylor, but former Celtic star Chris Sutton is not a fan of his recent behaviour.

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live, with quotes provided by the Daily Record, Sutton said: “I can understand both parties and I’m not sitting on the fence here.

“The one thing I can’t understand is he has a contract. He is not fulfilling his contract. Are Charlton still paying him? They shouldn’t be paying him.

“And I have to say, if I was in his dressing room, I’d get him up against a wall, I’d pin him up against the wall, he has let his club down.

“He is talking about his future and I get that from a personal point of view but what about his teammates, what happens if they get relegated, what happens to their contracts? It is so selfish.”

Charlton will be bitterly disappointed to hear the news regarding Taylor, with the club sitting two points adrift of safety in 22nd position in the Championship table.

The Verdict

Taylor is going to attract plenty of interest between now and the end of the season as a result of his uncertain future at Charlton.

He isn’t going to play any more games for the club, and on a free transfer, he could be a shrewd acquisition due to his goalscoring record for Charlton.

I can’t see Celtic being interested, though, as I think they have enough quality in their attacking ranks even without Taylor.