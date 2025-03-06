Chris Sutton has criticised Norwich City’s mentality issue after the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

The Canaries dropped two points from a leading position even after Ante Crnac put the team 1-0 ahead in the 90th minute.

A 96th minute equaliser from Andreas Weimann gave the 10-men a point at home at Ewood Park, leaving them three points clear of Norwich in the table.

The Norfolk outfit have now dropped 24 points from leading positions in the Championship this season, a costly amount for Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side in their search for a top six finish.

Chris Sutton criticises Norwich’s mentality

Sutton has highlighted recent dropped points against Blackburn and Derby County as the difference between being 10th and sixth in the table at the moment.

He has criticised Thorup’s side, and is concerned that these inconsistent performances haven’t been ironed out in the second half of the campaign.

“The statistic that Norwich City have dropped a Championship-leading 24 points from winning positions is staggering - and shows the players need to fix their mentality,” wrote Sutton, via Pink Un.

“Whenever you score a 'winning' goal after the 90th minute in any game, there really is no excuse for not emerging with three points.

“Despite it not being a bad result to go to Blackburn and return with the point, the nature of it feels like a defeat.

“It was a major blow after working so hard to get ahead in a game against a team currently above them in the table.

Related Exclusive: Norwich City star tipped to seal Premier League transfer this summer Lee Hendrie spoke exclusively to Football League World about Norwich City marksman Josh Sargent

“They've got a chance at making the play-offs, but they messed up against Derby and Blackburn.

“Those individual errors could be the difference between finishing in the top six and not.

“Those four points would have put them level with sixth-placed West Brom. That's before considering the events at Cardiff earlier in the season or the missed opportunity against Blackburn in the opening home game of the season.

“That inconsistency that has been a trait throughout the Championship campaign is the biggest barrier to their top-six chances.

“Given all the changes, you expect it in the first half of the campaign before Christmas, but we're now in March, and those errors still existing must be infuriating to Johannes Hoff Thorup.”

Norwich City recent form

Norwich City's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Blackburn Rovers (A) 1-1 Stoke City (H) 4-2 win Hull City (A) 1-1 Preston North End (H) 1-0 loss Derby County (H) 1-1

Norwich are currently 10th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-off places with 11 games remaining.

The Canaries have won just one of their last five league fixtures, as they aim to earn a second top six finish in a row.

Next up for Thorup’s side is a home clash against Oxford United on 7 March.

Blackburn draw a perfect example of Norwich’s issues this year

Scoring a goal in the 90th minute to go ahead in a game should be the match-winning goal, but Norwich have had too many defensive lapses this season for anyone to be certain of it now.

The draw with Blackburn being a one-off is something supporters could accept, but 24 points dropped from leading positions is far too many.

While some points being dropped is to be expected, even half of those being recovered would have the Canaries comfortably inside the play-off places.

This is something that has to be worked on, as it’s unsustainable to be so weak while ahead at this level.