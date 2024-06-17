Chris Rigg has agreed terms in principle on a contract with Sunderland amid speculation over his future.

According to journalist James Copley, the teenager has reached an agreement with the Black Cats on a contract to stay at the Stadium of Light, but won’t sign until a head coach appointment is made.

Rigg is set to turn 17-years-old on 18 June, which will make him eligible for his first professional contract.

He has been signed to the team on a scholarship contract until now, which has allowed him to break into the first team squad at the Wearside outfit.

The midfielder featured 21 times in the Championship last season, and even started eight games, as the club finished 16th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Chris Rigg - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 21 (8) 2 (0)

Chris Rigg’s Sunderland future

Positive talks have been held between Rigg and Sunderland in recent weeks, with terms agreed in principle on a contract.

However, it is understood that the protracted search for a new head coach will have an impact on whether the player signs on the dotted line.

A number of names have been linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light, but candidates like Will Still and Danny Rohl have instead opted for alternatives.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss committed his future to the Owls, while Still made the switch to French side Lens.

Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Rigg, along with bitter rivals Newcastle United, among others in the top flight.

European giants such as Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have also been mentioned as monitoring the youngster, showing that interest goes beyond just English football.

However, his future remains up in the air as the search for Michael Beale’s successor continues.

Mike Dodds oversaw the end of the campaign on an interim basis following Beale’s February departure, meaning this has been an ongoing process for four months.

Sunderland’s summer plans

Sunderland will be looking to avoid losing a number of key players this summer after a disappointing end to the campaign.

The likes of Jack Clarke, Dan Ballard, Pierre Ekwah and Trai Hume have all been linked with moves away from the Stadium of Light.

Appointing the right head coach will be key to their upcoming business, and could help convince a number of players to stay, as well as Rigg.

However, it remains to be seen who will be in charge at the club when the season gets underway in August.

Losing Rigg over manager search would be a disaster

If Rigg opts to sign elsewhere, which he will be free to do so once he turns 17, because the club can’t find a head coach then that would be a disaster.

Rigg is a promising young talent, and it is telling that he is attracting interest from such huge clubs.

He has already received game time in the Championship, which these other big sides are unlikely to guarantee at a higher level next year.

Remaining at the Stadium of Light is likely the best step in his career, but a decision is needed soon on who will take charge of the team in the upcoming campaign, otherwise they risk losing more than just Rigg.