Sunderland rising star Chris Rigg is reportedly ready to leave the Black Cats this summer and North East rivals Newcastle United are the favourites for his signature.

That's according to HITC, who report the midfielder is considering his options ahead of the summer.

Rigg has come through the academy system at Sunderland but has yet to put pen to paper on a first professional contract, which could see him leave the club once he turns 17.

The 16-year-old is currently on a scholarship deal but could sign terms with a new club after his next birthday in June.

The youngster has already made a breakthrough into senior football, making his debut over 12 months ago under Tony Mowbray in an FA Cup third round clash against Shrewsbury Town.

Chris Rigg transfer latest

Rigg is attracting interest from several clubs, with Newcastle now thought to be leading the way in the race for his signature.

Sunderland will be unable to prevent Rigg from signing terms with the Magpies, but they will receive a fee if he does depart the Stadium of Light this summer, which will be determined by tribunal.

But the Magpies face reported competition to sign the teenager, with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United also keeping tabs on Rigg’s situation.

The player’s family are understood to be big Newcastle supporters, but the Black Cats’ preference is expected to be for the midfielder to sign elsewhere.

It was previously reported that Rigg had verbally agreed terms over a professional contract with Sunderland, but it now appears a move away from the Wearside outfit this summer is the likelier outcome as he is said to be ready to move on from the Championship side.

Sunderland league position

It remains to be seen whether the academy graduate could be convinced to remain with the Wearsiders, with the team’s promotion push likely the best way to persuade him to stay.

Michael Beale’s side currently sit ninth in the table ahead of tonight’s clash against Huddersfield Town.

Victory over the Terriers could move the team up to sixth in the standings if results elsewhere also go in their favour.

Sunderland are searching for a third win in their last four games, as they aim to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Their meeting at the John Smith Stadium this evening gets underway at 7.45pm.

Losing Rigg to Newcastle would be a massive blow

Rigg has made eight league appearances for the club already, all of which came from the bench, and has already bagged his first goal at senior level - but it's his potential rather than his current offering that makes him so valuable to the Black Cats.

Chris Rigg's Sunderland appearances - 2023/24 as per Transfermarkt Opponent (Home or Away) Minutes played Competition Crewe Alexandra (H) 90 EFL Cup Southampton (H) 9 Championship Sheffield Wednesday (A) 15 Championship Watford (H) 1 Championship Middlesbrough (H) 28 Championship Leicester City (A) 26 Championship Norwich City (H) 14 Championship Stoke City (H) 8 Championship Plymouth Argyle (H) 26 Championship

Rigg looks a really promising talent, and one Sunderland fans have been quite excited about.

So potentially losing him to Newcastle of all clubs would be an absolute disaster, which the Black Cats will really want to avoid.

There is little they can realistically do, other than provide the strongest possible contract terms they can reasonably afford.

Promotion to the Premier League may help persuade him, as would consistent game time in Beale’s team, but even then the player’s decision may have already been made.