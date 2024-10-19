Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has stated that his trust in Regis Le Bris and the club is a key reason why he decided to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking in an interview in the Daily Mirror, he spoke more about why he was prepared to put pen to paper on an extension with the Black Cats, despite being the subject of interest from other teams.

Rigg, 17, is arguably one of the most promising young players in England at the moment, shining in the Championship at such a tender age.

Not only has he been involved under Le Bris, but he has also started games and been heavily involved, with his contributions helping him to retain a place in the starting lineup.

Already getting himself on the scoresheet a couple of times this season and performing well, with his goals coming against Middlesbrough and Leeds United, he has thoroughly deserved his vast amount of game time.

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (Statistics source: Sofascore) [League games only] Appearances 9 Starts 8 Goals 2 Assists 0 Passing accuracy (%) 82% Total duels won (%) 41% (Figures correct as of October 19th, 2024)

However, it feels like it will only be a matter of time before he moves on if the Black Cats can't secure a place in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

Chris Rigg on why he signed new Sunderland contract

There's no shortage of interest in his signature, even now, with teams being linked with a move for the teenager in recent weeks.

Birmingham City are one of those sides, but whether Rigg would be prepared to make that move remains to be seen, because that would be a step down for him at this point.

Everton and Manchester United are two other teams that have been linked with a move for the midfielder, so it will be interesting to see how long the Wearside club will be able to retain him for.

Not signing a new three-year deal in July would have put Rigg in a stronger position in terms of his future, with the Black Cats having a big say on what will happen now.

Explaining why he decided to sign a new contract, the 17-year-old told the Daily Mirror: "I signed because I have trust in the club and the manager.

"I am playing, we are top of the league, I am getting kicked around and learning and have freedom."

Sunderland contract may have helped Chris Rigg to settle down

Rigg's extension provides certainty regarding his future, at least in the short term.

This certainty has probably allowed him to concentrate more on what's happening on the pitch.

That can only help his performance levels - and it wouldn't be a surprise if his extension has aided his performances so far this season.

There's still speculation regarding his future at the Stadium of Light at this point.

However, there may have been even more speculation right now if he hadn't signed a new deal.

He just needs to focus on his on-field performances at this stage, so the fact there isn't a mountain of rumours regarding his future is a positive for him.

Le Bris' faith in him could keep him on Wearside for longer.