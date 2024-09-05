Sunderland have enjoyed a brilliant start to the campaign under new boss Regis Le Bris, and one of their young talents is reaping the rewards of a huge decision he made over the summer.

The Black Cats sit top of the Championship table with four wins from their four opening games heading into the first international break of the season, and star youngster Chris Rigg has played a key part in their success so far this season.

The 17-year-old penned his first professional contract in July amid transfer interest from a host of top teams, as he signed a three-year deal to remain at his boyhood club and continue his development in the Championship.

Both club and player will have been pleased to get the deal over the line at the time, and it has become even clearer now just how crucial it was that Sunderland retained his services, after some standout performances so far in the new campaign.

Pundit believes tying Rigg down to a new contract was vital

Rigg has featured in attacking midfield in all four of Sunderland's opening league games this season, and started the last three, as Le Bris' side have maintained a 100% win record that has seen them score 10 goals and concede just once.

Pundit Carlton Palmer has praised Rigg's decision to stay with the Black Cats over moving to a bigger club this summer, and thinks that he could be crucial to their chances of promotion this season if he continues to play a key role.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “It was fantastic news for Sunderland. There was loads of speculation, including the fact that he may sign for rivals Newcastle.

“Sunderland were convinced all along that he would sign a new contract, and he signed a three-year deal.

“He’s a history maker, being the club’s youngest ever outfield player, and I think it was the right decision, whoever is advising him has told him the right thing.

“He loves Sunderland, and he’s already playing a leading role this season for the club.

“He feels he’s in the right place to develop as a player and as a person, and I think that is testament to the staff and everyone at the football club.

“It is a great place. They look to blood the young players early, and with Chris’ talent he is going to go for big money later on, but at 17 he’s at a place where he is going to play regular first-team football.

“They will have to know when to take him out and give him a rest, but he is a player of huge talent.

“When you bring a player up and you’ve spent all that time bringing him through the youth ranks, and it’s a rarity to get a kid of his ability to come through and play at the age of 15, you don’t want to be losing that type of player.

“It’s great that he committed to the football club, and it is exciting times for Sunderland right now.

“They seem to have changed their stance from under Tony Mowbray, and developed and grown into what they’re doing.

“We’ll have to see how it unfolds, and there will be difficult times, but they could be dark horses for an automatic promotion push this season.”

Rigg has huge potential

It came as no surprise that the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were interested in Rigg's services at the end of last season, after his impressive performances saw him break through into a consistent role in the Black Cats' senior side at just 16-years-old.

Local lad Rigg made his debut for Sunderland in the FA Cup aged just 15 in January 2023 as he became the second-youngest player in the club's history, and he went on to be promoted to first-team training to make two more cup appearances for the rest of the campaign.

He became a constant in Tony Mowbray's squads at the start of last season, and has not looked back since after breaking numerous records, such as the youngest goalscorer in League Cup history for his goal against Crewe Alexandra, and Sunderland's youngest league goalscorer for his strike against Southampton on his Championship debut.

Rigg made 22 appearances in 2023/24 for the Black Cats as he netted three times, and has continued to step up yet again this season after signing his first professional deal ahead of Le Bris' first season in charge.

Chris Rigg 2023/24 statistics Appearances 21 Starts 8 Goals 2 Successful take-ons per 90 1.57 Fouls drawn per 90 1.79 Progressive passes per 90 4.15 Stats as per FBref, league only

The 17-year-old looks to be getting better with every passing week and will surely net Sunderland a huge sum when he eventually moves on, which will be mainly thanks to them getting him to sign that contract in July, so he didn't leave for a cut-price fee.