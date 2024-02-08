Chris Rigg is the latest exciting young prospect to emerge from the Sunderland academy system.

The midfielder earned his first team debut at the age of just 15, and has already made several appearances in the Championship since turning 16.

Rigg made his first appearance for the Black Cats in an FA Cup third round win over Shrewsbury Town just 12 months ago, coming off the bench in the closing stages.

A first league appearance came during a 5-0 win over Southampton in September, again coming off the bench in the final minutes.

Chris Rigg league appearances (as of February 8th) Played against Date Minutes played Southampton 9 September 2023 9 Sheffield Wednesday 29 September 2023 15 Watford 4 October 2023 1 Middlesbrough 7 October 2023 28 Leicester City 24 October 2023 26 Norwich City 28 October 2023 14 Stoke City 27 January 2024 8

The youngster even bagged his first goal at senior level, to cap off an emphatic win over the Saints.

However, this level of excitement over his potential has also led to speculation over his future with the club.

Here we look at the latest details surrounding Rigg’s future at Sunderland…

Chris Rigg’s Sunderland future

Rigg’s future at Sunderland is up in the air due to the fact he is yet to sign a professional contract with the club.

The midfielder has to wait until he turns 17 before he can put pen to paper on any long-term contract.

According to the Sunderland Echo, a verbal agreement has been reached between the club and the player over terms.

However, there will be some anxiety over whether this will actually lead to an official agreement until Rigg actually signs on the dotted line.

The teenager becomes eligible for his first professional contract in June, so a lot of factors between now and then may decide his fate, such as how regularly he receives first team opportunities.

Chris Rigg’s contract situation at Sunderland

Rigg signed a scholarship deal with Sunderland last year to commit his immediate future to the Wearside outfit.

This came amid speculation over his future, with Manchester United eyeing a deal to sign the promising prospect.

Rigg put an end to that speculation by agreeing terms with Sunderland to stay with the club until he is ready to sign a professional deal.

This means that the Black Cats could cash in and sell the player for a fee, or that they will be entitled to a nominal sum if he departs at the end of that contract, which would be determined by an independent tribunal.

However, there are no suggestions that the club has any interest in selling the player any time soon.

Clubs interested in signing Chris Rigg

Rigg has attracted the interest of several major clubs across English football, as well as abroad.

It has been reported that former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, now at Birmingham City, is hoping to secure a deal to sign the midfielder.

Mowbray handed Rigg his professional debut last year, and will know firsthand just how talented he is.

However, the Blues face stiff competition, with the likes of Chelsea, Man United, Man City and Liverpool all scouting the youngster.

Even German giants Bayern Munich have been mentioned as a club with serious interest in the teenager, meaning the Black Cats will have a fight on their hands to keep the player long-term.