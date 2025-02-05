Sunderland’s Chris Rigg has revealed his delight after the club secured a deadline day move for Liverpool’s Jayden Danns.

The 19-year-old attacker will join the Black Cats on loan for the remainder of the campaign, although he won’t make the move to Wearside immediately, as a back issue in his medical means he is currently with Liverpool for treatment.

However, it won’t be long before he is pulling on the red-and-white shirt, and he will hope to contribute to Sunderland’s promotion push as they chase a top two finish under Regis Le Bris.

Championship Table (as of 5/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 30 41 63 2 Burnley 31 28 61 3 Sheffield United 30 20 61 4 Sunderland 30 19 58

Chris Rigg reacts to Jayden Danns’ Sunderland switch

Whilst Danns hasn’t played regularly for Liverpool’s first-team, he has been involved over the past 12 months or so, mainly in cup competitions, where he has shown why he is so highly-rated.

The teenager was memorably part of the Reds group that won the League Cup against Chelsea, and figures at the club will have high hopes for Danns.

So, his arrival was seen as a coup for Sunderland, and it certainly impressed Rigg, who shared a message on his Instagram story, saying ‘love it’, after the announcement was made.

Sunderland’s January window deserves praise

Bringing in Danns was a smart bit of business, as there has been a reliance on Wilson Isidor when it comes to scoring goals.

The former Zenit man made his transfer permanent this month, and it looks like an outstanding deal for the Black Cats, but an injury to Isidor, or a loss of form, could be problematic.

Now, with Danns, they can ease the workload on the first-choice number nine, and it’s always good to have strength in depth.

Danns’ physicality and mobility make him an ideal focal point for Le Bris’ side, and the boss will now feel his side have the firepower to match their rivals in the league, which could be decisive in this tense promotion tussle.

Elsewhere, the addition of Enzo Le Fee was fantastic for Sunderland, and he showed his class with his role in the winner against Middlesbrough on Monday night.

When you combine those deals with no major outgoings, despite plenty of speculation, it was a superb window for the club, and key figures at the Stadium of Light deserve credit for how they backed the manager.

Now, it’s about trying to build on the win over Boro, with Sunderland back in action on Saturday when they host Watford.