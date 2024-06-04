Highlights Chris Rigg is waiting to see who Sunderland's new head coach will be before deciding his future with the club.

Rigg is attracting interest from top clubs like Newcastle United, Chelsea, Man City, Man United, and Liverpool.

The 16-year-old midfielder had a breakout season last year with 21 appearances in the Championship for Sunderland.

Chris Rigg is waiting until Sunderland appoint a new head coach before deciding over his future.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the youngster is waiting for Michael Beale’s permanent replacement to be hired before potentially committing his future to the Wearside outfit.

Rigg broke into the first team squad last season, making 21 appearances in the Championship for the Black Cats (all stats from Fbref).

However, his future could lie away from Sunderland as he approaches his 17th birthday.

The youngster is yet to sign his first professional contract, and is attracting interest from a number of high profile clubs.

Chris Rigg’s Sunderland future

Beale was dismissed back in February after just 63 days in charge of the Sunderland first team squad.

Mike Dodds was appointed as an interim head coach until the end of the campaign, leading the club to an underwhelming 16th place finish in the table.

The search for Beale’s successor is ongoing, with primary target Will Still instead set to join French side Lens.

Rigg is attracting interest from bitter rivals Newcastle United, as well as Chelsea, Man City, Man United and Liverpool.

Related Tottenham take big step in race to sign Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham Tottenham face competition from Brentford and Crystal Palace in pursuit of Sunderland star

German giants Bayern Munich are also monitoring the midfielder, who turns 17 later this month.

Once he turns 17, he will be able to sign his first professional contract with whichever club he chooses.

However, a move away from Sunderland would require a compensation fee being paid to the Championship side.

But Rigg could yet stay at the Stadium of Light, with the player willing to wait until a new head coach is appointed before making a concrete decision on his future.

It is understood that Rigg wants regular game time and is confident that playing consistently for Sunderland’s first team squad would be good for his development.

It remains to be seen who will be appointed by the Black Cats, or if they will afford Rigg the game time he seeks.

Chris Rigg’s breakout campaign

Chris Rigg - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 21 (8) 2 (0)

Rigg made his Sunderland debut in January 2023 in an FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town, coming off the bench in the closing stages of a 2-1 win.

The 16-year-old had to wait until September 2023 before making his first appearance in the league, scoring off the bench in a 5-0 win over Southampton.

He went on to feature 21 times in the Championship, playing in each of the team’s last 13 fixtures.

Rigg started eight games and contributed two goals as Sunderland finished 16th in the table.

Next Sunderland head coach will need to include Rigg in his plans

Rigg will be 17 once the season gets underway, but has already proven he should be a regular presence in the first team squad at Sunderland.

The new head coach will need to include him in his plans, as losing him for next to nothing this summer would be a huge blow.

The club’s philosophy is built on giving a pathway to youngsters, which gives them an advantage in situations like this.

By giving players like Rigg regular senior game time, it puts them ahead of bigger clubs when chasing the signatures of bright, young talents.