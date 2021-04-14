Chris Powell sends message to Nigel Adkins and the Charlton Athletic team

Nine years ago today, Charlton Athletic returned to the Championship after securing promotion from League One under Chris Powell.

The Addicks were into their third season back in League One after being relegated in 2008/09, having finished in the play-offs in 2009/10 and in midtable in 2010/11.

But they enjoyed a fantastic campaign under Chris Powell in 2011/12, being crowned Champions after amassing an impressive 101 points.

Charlton’s promotion was confirmed nine years ago today, where Bradley Wright-Phillips’ 22nd goal of the season secured a 1-0 away win over Greg Abbott’s Carlisle United at Brunton Park.

It was a special day in front of a packed out away end in Cumbria, and Powell gave an emotional interview post-match.

Powell has took to Twitter today to reflect on their promotion to the Championship, and Charlton fans will be hoping to see a repeat of those events in the near future.

The Addicks sit eighth in League One, three points off the play-offs with a game in hand.

The Verdict

Charlton’s team that season was excellent and they showed good character to bounce back at the third time of asking.

Bradley Wright-Phillips was their main threat in the final third, whilst Johnnie Jackson and Danny Hollands were key players in midfield.

It was a day in Cumbria that fans won’t forget, but they will be looking to see their team win promotion from League One this season from afar.

If they win their game in hand and end the season strongly, then they have every chance of going up via the play-offs.