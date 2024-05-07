Highlights Sheffield Wednesday escapes relegation with a 2-0 win, finishing their season above the drop zone.

The Owls' remarkable end-of-season form included four wins and two draws, securing their Championship status.

Coach Chris Powell's contract with Wednesday expires this summer, but he hopes to stay for the future.

Sheffield Wednesday successfully retained their Championship status with a 2-0 win at Sunderland on Saturday courtesy of first-half strikes from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass.

The Owls, who sat 24th in the table when they appointed Danny Rohl back in October, have successfully pulled off a great escape effort by winning their last three league games and have finished their season three points above the drop zone.

The Hillsborough outfit can now look forward to a 2024/25 campaign in which they will face bitter rivals Sheffield United, following the Blades' relegation from the Premier League.

Rohl and his coaching staff have managed to finish an otherwise tricky campaign on a positive note, but a key member of the Owls' coaching team has revealed his contract with the club expires this summer.

Chris Powell makes Owls contract admission

As reported by the Sheffield Star, Chris Powell told talkSPORT: "My contract actually ends this June, I didn’t sign until the end of next year like everyone else.

"That was just because when I came in October with Dan, we’d only met a couple of times when I was with England, and he was with Germany.

"We didn’t really know each other, and I wasn’t sure how it’d all go."

However, Powell has expressed his desire to remain with Wednesday: "But like I’ve said the club has got under my skin, and I love working with him.

"I think he’s potentially going to be a very, very good manager higher up, whether that’s the Premier League or Bundesliga, whatever he wants to do.

"I think he’s got the makings of that.

"There’s a long way to go for him, a lot of learning which will always continue.

"We’ll see where it lies and where we get to, but one thing is for sure, part one is completed, staying in the Championship.

"Part two is now about trying to progress.

"I really hope that we can continue on this great journey that we’ve had, these seven months have been incredible."

The Owls' end of season run was extraordinary

Although Rohl and his coaching team oversaw positive runs of form earlier in the season, such as four consecutive wins during February and early March, the Wednesday faithful could be forgiven for thinking that their side were as good as relegated when they were hammered 6-0 by Ipswich Town on 16th March.

The Owls' response to such a major setback was admirable though, as they drew 1-1 with Swansea City in their next fixture on Good Friday, and despite a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Easter Monday, the side's end of season form kept them in the Championship.

Wednesday went undefeated in every single one of their last six games, winning on four occasions, and drawing with top-six side Norwich City, as well as then relegation rivals Stoke City.

An emphatic 3-0 victory over West Brom, who have landed a play-off spot, on the penultimate day of the season was a particularly impressive result for Rohl and co, who have pulled off a remarkable great escape effort.

Given the side's end of season run, Rohl will surely want Powell to remain on his coaching team heading into next campaign.