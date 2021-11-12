Chris Powell delivers verdict on potential new permanent Charlton Athletic manager

Charlton Athletic icon Chris Powell believes the pairing of Johnnie Jackson and Jason Euell deserve the time to prove they can lead Charlton Athletic up the League One table and potentially to promotion after a good start to their caretaker reign.

Following Nigel Adkins’ sacking last month, Jackson was put in charge temporarily of the Addicks by Thomas Sandgaard for the second time this year and he’s unbeaten in five matches in all competitions so far.

Three of those have come in the league with Jackson gaining a points haul of seven out of a possible nine, with the biggest result coming in an away success against Sunderland.

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Linvoy Primus Yes No

Because of the positive results there’s been increasing calls from fans to give Jackson the head coach role on a full-time basis, or at least more time as a caretaker to prove to the hierarchy what he is capable of.

That is something that Powell, who made Jackson his captain when he was manager at The Valley, also believes should happen and he has full faith in the pairing to get the best out of what they have at their disposal currently.

“Hopefully they will get the opportunity and time to show everyone what they can (do as a management duo),” Powell told the South London Press.

“It helps the supporters that they have got two guys they know and trust in.

“It won’t be easy, but definitely with that squad, if they get anywhere near their potential, they shouldn’t be anywhere near that bottom four.

The Verdict

When a club legend like Powell is backing Jackson and Euell for the job then surely Sandgaard and co have to take notice.

The results so far have been positive ones and there seems to be a unity back between fans and the players – something which wasn’t there towards the end of Adkins’ time at The Valley.

Obviously not all assistants or first-team coaches work out as a head coach but Jackson is clearly doing something right and at this point it makes sense.

There’s obviously more experienced names that will want the job as it’s a very attractive one on offer but at this point it surely looks like Jackson is the best candidate on offer.