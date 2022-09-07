Chris Morgan makes Premier League transfer prediction regarding Sheffield United player

Former Sheffield United stalwart Chris Morgan believes that Premier League clubs will come calling for Blades forward Iliman Ndiaye if he continues to put in the level of performances he is currently showing.

The French-born attacker first linked up with an English club in the form of Boreham Wood in 2016, having previously played for Marseille’s youth team between 2010 and 2014, but without even playing a senior game for the Hertfordshire non-league club, he signed for United in August 2019.

Impressive performances for the under-23’s saw Ndiaye secure a senior debut in the Premier League in March 2021, and since the 2021-22 season he has been a regular in Sheffield United’s first-team squad.

Seven goals in 35 appearances last season has been followed up by an electric start to the new campaign, with four goals in eight Championship outings to kick off the season as the Blades fly high at the summit of the second tier.

Newly-capped Senegal international Ndiaye is under contract at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2024, with potentially an option as well in the club’s favour for an extra year, but Morgan, who was a player at United for nine years and has also been caretaker manager twice, believes that top flight clubs could come calling before the hierarchy come to terms with an improved deal for his services.

“The way he’s been playing since he came in, I’m sure people were hovering around him,” Morgan said on the BBC Blades Heaven podcast.

“He’s a real talent and from a defender’s point of view, you don’t want to play against him because you don’t know what he’s going to do. He just strides past people. He’s been excellent.

“The staff have full confidence in him and I’m sure he loves playing for them. But unfortunately as we all know football is now a big business and if he carries on playing the way he is, Premier League clubs will come circling for him.

“That’s just the way it is. But I’d be advising him to keep his head down and keep playing well. Then whatever happens next, happens.” The Verdict Ndiaye hasn’t gone through the conventional way of getting into a Championship first-team, going through some trials and tribulations along the way, but he has developed into one of the most exciting attacking players in the second tier. He is one of those players that can create something out of nothing, and like Morgan said, sooner rather than later there’s going to be clubs – not just from the Premier League – but from across Europe who will be circling. The fact that Ndiaye is a Senegal international now as well will only enhance his reputation amongst potential suitors, but Sheffield United will drive a hard bargain whatever is the case. If there is an option in his current deal to extend until 2025, then United are in a strong position either way – if not though, then the Blades could be left vulnerable to a transfer saga next summer if a fresh contract isn’t agreed.