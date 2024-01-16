Highlights Chris Mepham could be leaving Bournemouth in a January transfer swoop as he has lost his place in the side this season.

Chris Mepham looks like to leave Bournemouth, with several clubs reportedly interested in signing the defender in a January transfer swoop.

The Wales defender was a £12 million signing for Brentford in 2019, but has lost his place in the side this season and could be looking for a way out of the Cherries this month.

Mepham has been struggling for game time this season in the Premier League, and several clubs are reportedly interested in the defender to help strengthen their squads, both in the Premier League and the Championship.

Chris Mepham stats for Bournemouth (all competitions) - Transfermarkt Season Appearances Starts 18/19 13 10 19/20 12 10 20/21 28 20 21/22 24 13 22/23 28 26 23/24 8 4

Here is all the latest on Mepham's future...

Leeds reportedly want Mepham as a right-back replacement

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Mepham although not in his ideal position on the pitch.

The Whites are targeting the loan deal for the Welsh international with a view of playing him at right back, according to TeamTalk, after losing two players in that position already his month.

Luke Ayling left the club this month on a loan deal to Middlesbrough, after struggling for game time at Leeds this season.

Tottenham Hotspur’s on-loan defender Djed Spence also left the club, having his loan terminated and sent to Genoa for the rest of the season.

While Mepham is naturally a centre-back, he has been used at full-back in the past and could be utilised at right-back effectively by the right manager.

His signing could also give Archie Gray the chance to play in his preferred position in midfield, despite him excelling at right-back already this season.

Sheffield United target Mepham to sort out their leaky defence

Mepham could also see himself staying in the Premier League this season, with reports that Sheffield United could be after his services in January.

The Blades have the worst defence in the Premier League this season, with manager Chris Wilder reportedly looking toward the Wales international to help solve his defensive issues to help keep United in the top division this season.

Alan Nixon has reported that Mepham is an option for the Blades, who currently sit bottom of the Premier League with the most goals conceded out of any team in the division.

The move would allow Mepham to play more at his preferred position at centre-back, giving him more chance of keeping his place in the Wales starting XI ahead of their Euro 2024 play-off.

The Blades are after a new centre-back following John Egan's suffered season-long injury back in October.

Mepham is considering his options this season

With talk of his future going around, Mepham himself has commented on his future and if he is considering leaving Bournemouth this season.

At 26 years of age, the defender is entering his prime as a footballer and will want to be a regular starter. However, the club that facilitates that may not be his current one.

The Wales international recently spoke to the Daily Echo about losing his place in the Bournemouth side and revealed that he may need to consider other options if he cannot break into the side.

He said: "I have been at the club a long time. I am probably - in football terms - coming to the peak of a career now at 26.

“The next couple of years are important for me. I'll hopefully have the Euros in the summer. It's important to play week-in-week-out. If you are not getting the game time you want and need to you have to be open to all options."

Mepham has only made five appearances for Bournemouth this season, largely being an unused substitute for their Premier League matches.