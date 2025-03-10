Chris Mepham has stated that he is open to making a permanent move to Sunderland AFC at the end of the season after a superb year on loan from AFC Bournemouth.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old did confirm that he is open to all other possibilities as the Black Cats continue their fight in the Championship play-off places, with automatic promotion now a distant dream.

Regis Le Bris' side are eight points off the top two, however they have recovered from back-to-back defeats in February to rack up two successive league wins over Sheffield Wednesday and most recently Cardiff City.

Eliezier Mayenda opened the scoring for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday against the Bluebirds, with Isaak Davies levelling the game just before half-time. However, Mepham was able to poke home the winner late on in the second half to hand his side three extremely important points.

Mepham makes verdict on Sunderland future

The Black Cats' dream of automatic promotion to the Premier League has slipped through their fingers in recent weeks, and they have been forced to watch on as Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley battle it out for the top two places.

Yet, they are still in an extremely strong position in the play-off places, with a 12-point gap to Coventry City behind them.

Premier League football could still be on its way back to Sunderland after an eight-year hiatus, and promotion could give them the upper-hand in keeping hold of their AFC Bournemouth loanee on a permanent basis.

Speaking after the victory over Cardiff, Mepham revealed his position on returning to the Black Cats after the end of the campaign.

"For me, it's about ticking these next 10 games off," the defender started. "We have important Wales games coming up in the summer, and I'm sure those conversations will happen at some point. For me, I'm trying to stay in the here and now and help this team get back to where we belong.

"Of course it does play on your mind naturally. As humans, we do look to the future. For me, it's been no different, and you do look at options that might be available to you in the summer. It's also important to focus on the now."

Mepham continued: "I've made it clear I love playing my football here. I love my connection I've made with my teammates and the staff and fans, and if it's a possibility in the summer, it's definitely one I'd be open to. But a lot has to happen before that."

Mepham has been a key cog in Le Bris' side

This season has been an excellent one for the 47-time capped Wales international, and after a difficult 2023/24 with Bournemouth on a personal level, he has finally been given the opportunity to play football consistently once again.

However, he is just coming into his prime, and he will want to find himself playing in the Premier League once again once his time on loan at Sunderland comes to an end, whether that is at the Stadium of Light or not.

Chris Mepham Sunderland AFC stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 28 (27) Minutes played 2407 Goals (assists) 1 (0) xG 1.66 Pass accuracy 87.4% Tackle success 60.6% Duel success 62.3% Aerial duel success 68.8% Recoveries 105 *Stats correct as of 10/03/2025

Mepham hinted at that during his interview after Saturday's win, and this will raise some fears with the Black Cats, and they know the position that they have to be in to ensure that the defender comes back in the summer.