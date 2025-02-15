Sunderland AFC loanee Chris Mepham will reportedly be available to make a permanent move this summer but the Black Cats are not guaranteed to be the Welshman’s next destination.

Welsh international Mepham has made 25 Championship appearances since arriving at the Stadium of Light on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth.

Mepham is technically into the final year of his contract at Bournemouth, but the South Coast club hold a one-year extension clause that they may activate in order to demand a transfer fee this summer.

Chris Mepham will be available to clubs come the summer

A January signing from Brentford back in 2019, Mepham has struggled for consistent gametime at Bournemouth.

Aside from a starting spell upon Cherries’ return to the Premier League in the 2022/23 season, Mepham has often been a backup option at best for Bournemouth.

With Mepham keen to fight for a spot in the Welsh national set-up, he departed Dorset in search of more regular gametime.

He has found that at Sunderland, playing 84% of the Black Cats’ league campaign to date.

Chris Mepham's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 15th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.32 Interceptions 1.07 Blocks 1.24 Clearances 5.69 Aerials won 3.22

Sunderland fought off stiff competition to sign the Welsh international from Bournemouth in the summer, and it appears they will likely have to do the same again if they want to keep Mepham permanently.

Transfer guru Graeme Bailey revealed that Bournemouth are open to allowing a departure for Mepham this summer.

Whilst that is music to the ears of Sunderland fans, there was a bit of bad news attached – with Bailey believing multiple clubs interested in Mepham’s services come the summer.

Speaking to sunderlandafc.news, Bailey shared: “From what I understand, there isn’t currently any plans to keep him beyond this summer.

“He’s not in their plans long-term. Mepham will be leaving.

“Obviously, Sunderland like him but he had a lot of interest at the time (when he joined Sunderland on loan last summer).

“I wouldn’t rule out others, I’ve heard a few Championship teams like him.

“I don’t think it’s a given that he ends up at Sunderland.”

Sunderland’s promotion rivals Leeds United and Sheffield United could reignite interest

Sunderland have become no strangers to scrapping with Leeds United and Sheffield United on the pitch and the league table, and they could find themselves in another fight with the Yorkshire clubs at the end of the season – battling to secure Mepham’s services permanently.

Ahead of last season’s Championship run-in Leeds were credited with an interest in signing Mepham on loan, but were reportedly rebuffed by Bournemouth.

Sunderland already beat Sheffield United to the punch last summer, with Mepham choosing the Black Cats over the Blades for the 2024/25 season.

Mepham’s next club likely depends on who wins promotion from the Championship.

The 27-year-old has 61 appearances in the Premier League under his belt, proving that he can play at the level.

A Premier League return for any of Leeds, Sunderland, or Sheffield United would also help produce the funds required to sign Mepham on a permanent basis.

Sunderland return to action on Monday night, when they visit league leaders Leeds United in a crucial battle in the promotion picture.