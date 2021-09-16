Chris Martin sends message to Bristol City fans as home frustrations grow

Bristol City forward Chris Martin has taken to social media to reveal his frustrations at the Robins’ latest home result that once again saw them fail to win.

The Robins have been really struggling at Ashton Gate and until they can start getting home wins on the board they can surely forget all about challenging for the play-offs.

Of course, they were ever so close last night as they looked to put Luton Town away 1-0, but for the Hatters getting a late, late goal via Danny Hylton after a defensive mix-up involving goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Close but no cigar for the Robins, then, and they’ll now be looking for their next chance to snap this run, with Martin taking to Twitter to offer this message to supporters:

https://twitter.com/ChrissyMartin9_/status/1438489161112166407

The Verdict

The home win will eventually come, of course, but it’s when it does come that is proving the headache for Nigel Pearson and his men right now.

Sitting in 12th in the league table is certainly not a terrible start to the season and they have got some decent points on the board, but they obviously need to turn it around in front of their own fans.

They swap the south west for west London this weekend, though, as they look to earn a result against Queens Park Rangers.

24 questions about some of Bristol City’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Tammy Abraham joined City from which club? Chelsea Fulham Arsenal West Ham