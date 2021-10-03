Chris Martin reveals key factor in Bristol City’s win over Peterborough

Bristol City continued their good away form as they picked up the win on Saturday, beating Peterborough United 3-2.

The Robins dusted themselves down after their midweek defeat to Millwall as they beat Peterborough United in a closely fought game.

They found themselves 1-0 down after their former player Sammie Szmodics scored from the edge of the area, before going 2-1 ahead thanks to a Nathan Thompson own goal and George Tanner’s first for the club.

Bristol City couldn’t see the half out though as Sammie Szmodics once again pulled a goal back to go into halftime at 2-2.

However, Bristol City kept going in very wet conditions and secured the three points thanks to a Chris Martin winner in the 84th minute, his fourth of the campaign so far.

It was Chris Martin who revealed that Nigel Pearson gave a team talk to senior individuals in the squad.

Martin told BristolLive: “We heard his voice, he spoke to a couple of us before the game with some calls to check in on how the group was with some of the more experienced players.

“He just left a couple of calls, asking what the feeling was and telling us what the gameplan was, I won’t reveal too much!

“I don’t think he needs to speak to everyone, some of the staff will have spoken to him and relayed some of the messages and what he wants, but like I said, he wants us to take ownership of our performances as a squad and make sure that we’re not having to rely on him all the time.”

Bristol City’s good form has meant they’ve risen to 9th in the table, with 16 points from 11 games so far and just two points away from the top six.

The Verdict

Bristol City have been quietly going about their business under Nigel Pearson. They’ve had some underwhelming performances this season but they’re showing more character than ever before.

They’ve got a good mix of young players and experienced ones which will no doubt stand them in good stead throughout the season.

It’s probably fair to say as well that Bristol City have not been able to field their full strength XI, which should insinuate that better times are ahead for the Robins have a poor 20/21 season.

The job that Nigel Pearson has done as well should not go unnoticed as he instilled a steel nature to this side, something they lacked under Dean Holden last season.