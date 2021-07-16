Chris Martin issues Bristol City message as he makes first-team return against Celtic

Bristol City forward Chris Martin has taken to his personal Instagram account to issue a message to supporters following his first outing for Robins since his injury issues in the second half of last term.

Martin was named in the starting line-up by Nigel Pearson for Bristol City’s pre-season friendly against Celtic and he was handed the captaincy for the game.

That saw the forward play a key role in helping the Robins play out a goalless draw against the Scottish giants and gain valuable fitness into the legs of a lot of players in their squad.

The 32-year-old saw his season cut short prematurely last term with him suffering a hamstring injury in training that ruled him out for most of the second half of the campaign. That meant that his last appearance for the Robins in the Championship came during the 1-0 defeat at Derby County back at the end of January.

The forward took to his personal Instagram account following his return to action against Celtic and revealed his delight at being able to return to the fold for the first team. While he was also keen to praise the Robins for their performance against the Scottish giants as well.

The verdict

The return of Martin to fitness is huge for Bristol City and Pearson will be delighted to potentially have a player of his experience and quality available to him for the start of next term. The 32-year-old had been a decent performer in the first half of last term for the Robins with him having scored two goals and provided five assists in 26 league appearances.

Bristol City are not blessed with forward options in their squad and they are on the lookout to add at least one more striker during the summer window. That shows how important it is that Martin keeps himself fit and ready to lead the line for them in the Championship next term.

Martin has already shown in previous seasons that he can be a reliable goalscorer at Championship level and he is a player that has the ability to be a match-winner for them. Therefore keeping him fully fit is going to be crucial to Pearson’s hopes of getting his side into a position where they can perhaps mount a promotion push.