Chris Martin gives his view on Andre Wisdom’s first match as Derby County captain

Derby County striker Chris Martin has stated how impressed he was with Andre Wisdom’s first game as captain in Sunday’s 3-0 victory.



The Rams were comfortable victors over Blackburn Rovers on the weekend, and Wisdom took the armband with midfielder Wayne Rooney ruled out with injury.

Wisdom was excellent throughout, not just in terms of his leadership qualities, but in his performance on the pitch as he set an example to some of the younger performers in the squad.

Rooney is expected to be back for Derby’s trip to Millwall on the weekend, although it’s yet to be seen whether he’ll come back into a side that were so dominant last Sunday.

Martin has credited Wisdom and ensured that the full-back took the responsibility in an excellent manner and showed that he could organise people off the ball.

Speaking to Rams TV, Martin said: “He gave a little team talk before which was good. It’s not something Andre likes doing but he took on the responsibility really well today.

“You could hear him end to end, organising people and we had a few young lads and it was a good thing from the experienced guys today.”

The Verdict

It was interesting to see Andre Wisdom take the captaincy and it was nice seeing him get the victory in his first game with the armband on.

He’ll have enjoyed every moment of it due to getting the three points and his confidence will be on a real high having played well.

It’s also nice to hear a team-mate come out with some real praise, and that’s something that is becoming a lot more rare in the game at this present time.

Wisdom should take a lot from Martin’s comments and it will only help Derby in the future with team morale clearly very high at the club.