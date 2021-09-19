Bristol City forward Chris Martin has taken to his personal Instagram account to celebrate the performance of his teammates in the Robins’ 2-1 win away at QPR on Saturday.

The Robins headed into the game aiming to get back to winning ways after they were held to draws in their last two games against Preston North End and Luton Town at Ashton Gate.

Those two results mean that Bristol City’s long wait for a home league win continues and their away form is proving key for them at the moment. That was highlighted by them being able to claim their third win on their travels so far this campaign at QPR.

Martin was able to give Bristol City the lead with his third Championship goal of the campaign just before half time with him producing a calm finish after good work from Andreas Weimann to grab the assist.

That goal saw the forward register his 100th goal in the Championship. That is a very good record for him to have and underlines his potential importance to Pearson’s side.

Following Nahki Wells’ stoppage time winner at QPR, Martin took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate his achievement of reaching 100 championship goals. While he also heaped praise on both Wells and Weimann for their impacts on the game.

The Verdict

Martin has been a strong performer in the Championship for a number of years now across spells with the likes of Derby County, Reading, Hull City and now Bristol City.

The forward has been an excellent addition to the Bristol City squad since he made the move before the start of last season. His experience and eye for a goal could well be crucial to helping Pearson’s side amount a top-six push over the course of the campaign.

The forward took his goal at QPR in typically composed fashion and it shows that if the Robins can offer him the right service then he will be able to finish off chances in the final third.

Martin seems to be forming a strong partnership in the final third with Weimann in particular. That pairing could well be the difference for the Robins as they aim to build on their current four mact unbeaten run in the league.