Chris Martin delivers frank message to Bristol City fans after Luton Town loss

Bristol City fell to defeat against Luton Town on Tuesday night and it means that the Robins have now only claimed six points from a possible 15 in their last five games.

That run has seen some solid results against Millwall and Cardiff but has also included a 6-2 thumping against league leaders Fulham and a loss to another play-off hopeful in QPR.

Last night, the Hatters took the lead just before half-time and whilst Andreas Weimann provided the equaliser just after the break, Elijah Adebayo ensured the home side took the spoils come the final whistle.

The big 2022 Bristol City quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 What year did Daniel Bentley join the club? 2019 2020 2022 2018

It means that Nigel Pearson’s side are now 16th in the table and could drop even further down the standings with Swansea having three games in hand on the Robins.

The players haven’t taken the defeat lying down though and striker Chris Martin has now posted a message of resilience to Bristol City fans on his Instagram, claiming that the side are ‘frustrated’ and need to do better in terms of ‘defending set plays.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Martin (@chrissymartin25)



The 33-year-old has contributed his fair share of goals and assists so far this campaign, with seven goals and four assists in 27 Championship games so far this campaign. Whilst he hasn’t been their most clinical forward, he has certainly been one of their main contributors – and he’ll be determined to make sure that his side pick up more wins and that he picks up more goals along the way in the second half of the season.

The Verdict

Chris Martin may be 33-years-old now but he has already shown this year that he can still do a reasonable job at Championship level.

He’s been a bit of a wanderer in the last few seasons, moving from Reading and Hull on loan and then back to Derby and now on to Bristol City. His time with the Robins hasn’t been his most prolific but this year he has been their second-highest scorer this year and without his efforts, they may have been worse off.

His Instagram message shows that he cares about the club too and that is exactly the kind of attitude and passion from a player that you want, especially during times of hardship in the league. A few more wins under their belt though and Nigel Pearson’s side could start looking up the table.

If both Andreas Weimann and Martin can keep bagging the goals, then it is certainly a possibility in the second half of the season for them.