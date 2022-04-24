Chris Martin delivers Derby County message following Bristol City victory

Chris Martin has delivered a message to his old club Derby County.

The forward left the Rams in 2020, to complete a permanent move to current club Bristol City.

The sides met on Saturday afternoon, with Martin exacting some revenge on his return to Pride Park as Nigel Pearson’s side won 3-1.

Martin did not get on the scoresheet against his former side, but his message to the club shows there are no hard feelings over his departure two years ago.

Derby had their relegation to League One confirmed last week, with Martin wishing the club the best of luck in the third tier of English football.

The 33-year old also congratulated Andreas Weimann on his 20th league goal of the season.

Taking to his Instagram page to reflect on the game, and his return to Derby, Martin wrote: “Another great win on the road and 20 goals for Andi this season – some player.

“My first time in front of the Pride Park fans since leaving; great to see some familiar faces and both sets of fans were electric – brilliant atmosphere.

“Wishing Derby all the best next season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Martin (@chrissymartin25)

The defeat left Wayne Rooney’s side 23rd in the Championship table with only two games left to play this season.

The best hope now for the Rams in the league table is to finish ahead of 22nd place Peterborough United, who they trail by three points.

Meanwhile, Bristol City are 17th in the table following the win, five points adrift of 16th place Blackpool.

Up next for City is a trip to Bloomfield Road on April 30.

The Verdict

While Martin did not score against his former club he must have enjoyed the occasion having earned all three points.

This game amounted to very little for either side as both remain firmly planted in their league position.

But Weimann reaching 20 goals is a promising sign for next season, with his exploits having gone somewhat under the radar recently.

However, Derby clearly will have a lot of work to do if they want to stand a chance of bouncing straight back into the Championship in 12 months’ time.