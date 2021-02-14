Chris Martin at Bristol City: How’s it gone so far this season? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Bristol City are in disarray at the moment, with their 6-0 defeat to Watford on Saturday meaning they’ve now lost five in a row.

That run has seen them drop down the table into 13th and left them looking like a shell of the top-six hopefuls that Chris Martin joined in the summer.

Having seen his contract with the Rams expire, the 32-year-old joined City on a two-year deal but how has life been for him at Ashton Gate? And how’re things looking moving forward?

We examine in today’s hat-trick…

How’s it gone so far this season?

It all started fantastically for Martin and the Robins. Dean Holden’s side won their first four Championship games on the bounce and the powerful striker’s influence was clear to see as he provided four assists in their first five matches.

The 32-year-old’s link-up play was hugely impressive in the early stages of the 2020/21 campaign and he won over fans further by grabbing his first Championship goal in the Severnside derby win over Cardiff City.

Inconsistency has set in at the Bs3 club since late November and Martin has struggled to make the same sort of impact, with four goals and five assists in 30 appearances a satisfactory but not hugely impressive return.

It seems as though he may now have done all he will for City this term as he became the latest Robins player to be ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring problem.

What issues does he face?

The biggest issue he faces is his current injury. There are serious questions about the Robins’ medical department at the moment as they have the worst injury record in the Championship and have seen players suffer setback after setback.

The 32-year-old will want to ensure that doesn’t happen to him and his age may make his recovery a more difficult process.

On top of that, his side are in a horrific spell of form and may well be concerned about being drawn into a relegation battle. Martin will not want to return to the side next season in League One.

What’s next?

Clearly, Martin’s first objective will be to get back to fitness. He may be hopeful that if he can recover ahead of schedule he could be able to feature before the end of 2020/21 but reports have suggested he won’t return this term.

Beyond that, it will be battling back into the side and the starting XI, while with pressure mounting on Holden he may also have to impress a new manager at some point soon.