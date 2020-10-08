Chris Kirkland reveals the EFL player that Everton should have signed this summer

Chris Kirkland thinks that Everton should have signed Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster this summer to provide Jordan Pickford with some much-needed competition.

Pickford, has come under scrutiny at the beginning of the Premier League campaign after making some costly blunders, but remains as first-choice for both club and country.

His mistake against Brighton which handed Neal Maupay an equaliser on Saturday means he’s made the joint-most errors in the topflight (5) since the beginning of last season. That howler followed up his nightmare performance in the EFL Cup against Fleetwood Town last month when he gifted the League One outfit two first-half goals.

Foster is currently plying his trade in the Championship following Watford’s relegation last season, but Kirkland described his former his former colleague as ‘brilliant’ – and reckons he could have put some pressure on Pickford for the number one spot at Goodison Park.

Kirkland told talkSPORT 2: “I think [Foster] is a superb goalkeeper. Yes, he got relegated with Watford but I’ve worked with Ben and he’s a great lad and a brilliant goalkeeper.

“I actually thought Everton should have signed him in the summer to give Jordan some competition, which I think he needs because he hasn’t really got that at Everton.

“No disrespect to the other keepers there, but he knows he’s No.1 and probably not going to get dropped, so I think Everton should have probably gone for Foster.”

It must be confidence-boosting for Foster to receive such high praise, but it wouldn’t make much sense at his age to become a second goalkeeper.

Foster hasn’t played for England since 2014, so he’s unlikely to have aspirations to play for his country once again, meaning he’s likely to see his career out at Watford despite the disappointment of their relegation.