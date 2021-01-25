Chris Kirkland delivers verdict as Sheffield Wednesday secure transfer for 31-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday have brought a former fan favourite back to Hillsborough today with the signing of Sam Hutchinson.

The 31-year-old was a free agent following a brief spell at Cypriot side Pafos, but has returned to the Steel City just six months after leaving following a six-year spell in S6.

Despite knee troubles putting the early part of his career in jeopardy – including a brief retirement – Hutchinson made 133 league appearances for Wednesday and played a big part in almost helping them back into the promised land – the Premier League.

The move to bring Hutchinson back has been welcomed by Owls fans, who feel as though the team are missing some fire and aggression on the pitch and that is exactly what is needed right now as they’re in the middle of a relegation battle.

And former Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has given his thoughts on the return of Hutchinson, who he played with for 18 months between 2014 and 2015.

Absolute no brainer @swfc 🙌🙌👌👌 great lad and just the player they need to fight and get the lads pumped up ,will raise the performance of everyone around him ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9ik1E1WSfU — Chris Kirkland (@ChrisKirkland43) January 25, 2021

Kirkland’s comments also dispel any myths that related to Hutchinson’s character, with speculation that he was a ‘bad apple’ under two different Wednesday managers – Jos Luhukay and Garry Monk – who had both banished him during their tenures at the club.

Did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Sheffield Wednesday sign Lucas Joao for more or less than £1 million from Nacional? More Less

The Verdict

It’s a good move by Wednesday to bring a natural leader like Hutchinson back to the club when they’re in desperate need of both strength in depth and characters on the pitch.

Whatever formation caretaker boss Neil Thompson or a future new manager decides to use, you’d expect ‘Hutch’ to sit in-front of the defence and break play up – which is what he’s best at doing.

And Kirkland’s tweet will surely put rumours to rest that Hutchinson was a trouble-maker behind the scenes – if he was really a problem then Dejphon Chansiri would not bring him back to the club.