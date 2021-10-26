Chris Kirchner’s plans for Derby County clarified following takeover bid

Prospective new Derby County owner Chris Kirchner wants to spend money in January to try to keep the Rams in the Championship and is keen to deal with the EFL over points deductions, according to a report by The Sun.

Last night the report revealed that Kirchner had made a £50 million bid for the East Midlands club and he has since confirmed that via both an open letter to fans and messages on Twitter.

It is said that the 34-year-old American, who is the co-founder, chief executive, and chairman of logistics software company Slync.io, is expected to pass the EFL’s fit and proper owners test but he has confirmed himself that he is not a billionaire – despite claims otherwise.

Due to the NDA he has signed, Kirchner has refused to reveal the specifics of his future plans for Derby but The Sun has reported that he wants to spend money on improving Wayne Rooney’s squad in January to help them try and stay in the Championship.

Additionally, it is understood he is keen to negotiate with the EFL directly and appeal to them to ensure that the total points deductions handed to them are sensible.

The Rams were given a 12-point penalty when they went into administration back in September, which has seen them drop to the bottom of the table, and could lose more points over FFP breaches.

The Verdict

They’ll be cautious not to get too excited given the takeover disappointments last season but these look like exciting developments for Rams fans.

Kirchner has confirmed that he has indeed made a takeover bid for the club, which is positive enough, but the details concerning his plans both concerning January transfers and the EFL are a boost.

It’s fantastic to see that rather than just planning for the future, he’s keen to ensure that Rooney and his squad have the best possible chance of remaining in the Championship this season.

Negotiating a sensible overall points deduction and making some shrewd signings in the summer could give the Rams, who have been impressive on the pitch amongst the off-field chaos this season, a fighting chance of staying up.

That they’re just six points back from safety despite their sanction is a testament to Rooney and the players.