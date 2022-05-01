Chris Kirchner takes clear stance on Derby County player’s future

Derby County preferred bidder Chris Kirchner is desperate for centre-back Curtis Davies to remain at Pride Park beyond the summer, as per journalist Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The 37-year-old has been an integral asset for the Rams this term, playing in all 45 of their league games this term and establishing himself as a real leader in an inexperienced dressing room at Pride Park.

Although Tom Lawrence has emerged as a clear player of the season favourite due to his performances, Davies has also been a consistent and commanding figure at the back, helping the young second-tier side to concede just 52 league goals this season.

This is the second-best defensive record of any side currently in the bottom half of the division, with the 37-year-old not only keeping things tight at the back with Phil Jagielka earlier in the season, but also forming partnerships with Richard Stearman and youngster Eiran Cashin.

The experienced defender’s presence has been particularly important following the departure of Phil Jagielka in January and despite their poor form in recent months, he can be commended for his efforts.

It has now been revealed that Kirchner wants him to remain in the East Midlands beyond the end of the campaign, though it remains to be seen whether manager Wayne Rooney agrees.

The player himself has already expressed his desire to remain at the relegated club – and he received a personal call from Kirchner with the US businessman making his stance clear on his future.

The Verdict:

Getting the defender tied down for another year would be nothing short of a shrewd bit of business considering he’s managed to prove his fitness this season, proving to be a remarkable athlete at 37.

His ability cannot be doubted but some would have doubted whether he could remain fit before the start of the campaign. Now he has proved that, he should be repaid for his commitment to the cause with a new deal.

You would certainly back the centre-back to be a real force in League One after managing to shine in the second tier once again and although Derby are likely to make quite a few signings in the summer, youngsters may still need to be relied on to an extent including Cashin and this is where Davies could help.

He could also help in aiding new players to settle into life at Pride Park and with Lawrence’s future continuing to remain uncertain amid interest from elsewhere, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the 37-year-old is made captain.

Conducting himself well both on and off the pitch this term, it would be extremely harsh and the Rams’ loss if they were to let go of him, though that probably won’t happen with this latest report in mind.