Chris Kirchner shares fresh update as he looks to finalise Derby County deal

Chris Kirchner has confirmed he had positive talks with the EFL as he looks to complete a deal to buy Derby County.

After a very tough season, there finally seems to be some good news for the Rams, who had entered administration are likely to be relegated to League One.

Despite their on-field struggles, the only concern for all connected to the club is to secure a new buyer and Kirchner is on course to do that after he was named as the preferred bidder last week.

However, nothing has been confirmed just yet, but Kirchner gave an encouraging update when speaking to Derbyshire Live to provide the latest.

“Met with EFL, nothing to add at this time. Enjoyed meeting with them and another step in the right direction which is ultimately closing this transaction and saving Derby County.”

The American businessman has already outlined some of his plans if the takeover is approved, with Wayne Rooney set to remain in charge, whilst Kirchner is aware that funds will be required to help the boss reshape the squad as many players are out of contract in the coming months.

The verdict

This is good news for Derby fans as they are all desperate for Kirchner to complete this takeover as it will finally allow them to look forward with optimism.

Of course, it’s going to take time though, as it seems like a very complicated deal when you take into account the stadium as well.

So, the fans will have to show a bit more patience, but they won’t be content until it’s all signed and confirmed, which will hopefully come shortly.

