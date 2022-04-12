Chris Kirchner sends request to Derby County supporters amid takeover process

Derby County preferred bidder Chris Kirchner has issued a plea to the club’s supporters to keep getting behind the team as the best method of helping his takeover process at Pride Park, taking to Twitter.

The US businessman was selected by the Rams’ administrators as the man to take the club forward last week, though he still faces obstacles in his quest to get a deal over the line for the side who are still in administration at this point.

However, none of these potential barriers seem to be impossible to overcome at this stage, a major relief for the East Midlands outfit’s fanbase who have seen their team taken apart to an extent by the effects of their financial turmoil.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Derby County players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 James Wilson? Yes No

Not only have redundancies off the pitch happened – but some of their first-team assets and promising youngsters have needed to be sold in a bid to keep the club afloat until the end of the season, something the administrators were able to prove to the EFL.

The seven-figure sale of Kamil Jozwiak to MLS outfit Charlotte last month probably played a considerable part in that – but the club’s future remains uncertain after that with a takeover deal yet to be completed.

This must be a source of frustration for some of their supporters who will be desperate to play their part in maximising the chances of Kirchner’s takeover going through – and the businessman had a simple message for those who do.

He said: “Continue to support the boys on the pitch!

“They are fighting remarkably and what they’ve done this year among this tornado is incredible.

“They deserve all the praise for the remaining matches.”

The Verdict:

There isn’t too much the supporters can do now – and they shouldn’t have to get involved after being the main victims of this turmoil in the past year.

However, you can understand why some are itching to get involved because this deal going through would be crucial for the Rams in their quest to reset, rebuild and become a formidable force once again.

There will also be those that will not just be concerned about the deal being finalised – but also how quickly the takeover is completed with major surgery needed at Pride Park in the summer to give Wayne Rooney’s men a chance of competing in the second or third tier, with or without a potential 15-point deduction.

They may still be competitive on the pitch at this stage – but their playing squad will only be weakened further if they fail to offer out contracts and bring in a considerable number of new players – perhaps needing the entire summer window to recruit the players they need to.

For some though, the fact they may still have a club at the end of this saga is enough for many of the second-tier side’s fans and this is understandable considering the perilous situation they were and still are in.