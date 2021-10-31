Chris Kirchner sends message after attending Derby County v Blackburn Rovers

Derby County’s five match unbeaten run may have come to an end at the hands of Blackburn Rovers yesterday, but it wasn’t all doom and gloom at Pride Park.

The Rams going into administration meant that they were shunted down to the bottom of the Championship last month following a 12-point deduction, and they’ve been doing their best to claw back that deficit in recent weeks.

Wayne Rooney has seen his side win one and draw four of their last five matches but Rovers downed County on their own turf on Saturday thanks to the prolific Ben Brereton.

The Chile international’s first half brace sealed the three points for Tony Mowbray’s outfit, although they had a nervy last few minutes after Curtis Davies 89th minute goal.

There was an interesting face in the crowd yesterday afternoon as the man that declared his interest last week in taking the club out of financial trouble in Chris Kirchner visited once again.

Having already taken in the home clash with Luton Town last week, the American businessman attended another Rams match after submitting an offer to purchase Derby, and he sent a message to the club’s fans following the narrow defeat.

Not the result we wanted… good to see the grit from the team in the second half and came very close to stealing a poor at the end. See you again soon @dcfcofficial !! pic.twitter.com/hXP9HwuZSq — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) October 30, 2021

The Verdict

All the signs are that Kirchner seems very keen to conclude a deal for the club but there will be other interested parties as well, which means it could take the administrators a while to decide who is best for the club.

He apparently has the finances to take the club not only out of trouble but also to move them forward, which will be music to Derby fans’ ears.

Mel Morris had money though at one point and that turned out badly, so Rams supporters will be wary of course about any new owner coming in.

But Kirchner is saying all the right things and making all the right moves – there’s still a long way to go though when it comes to anyone purchasing County.