Chris Kirchner reveals significant Derby County owner update

After a season of off-field turmoil and with Derby County going all the way to the brink and back, it looks as though the end might finally be in sight for the club in terms of their ownership struggles.

Chris Kirchner, who has emerged as a leading candidate to take over the club again, has confirmed via his official Twitter account that they will ‘officially be closing’ on Tuesday. It means that the Rams could finally have a new man at the helm by the end of the week.

I can say that signatures have already started today. We will be officially closing on Tuesday. It’s been a long journey, but we are now here. Thanks again to everyone involved and excited to begin the next chapter in a few days time! 🐏 — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) May 27, 2022

It’s been a long road to get to this point for the club, with the Championship side plunged into despair by previous owner Mel Morris on the brink of the 2021/22 season. It left them struggling financially and also handed them a huge points deduction that dragged them down to the very bottom of the second tier table.

Manager Wayne Rooney and his squad were able to perform well against the odds and picked up plenty of wins and points. However, with such a hefty deficit to overturn, they were ultimately relegated to League One and it looked bleak for the side when the search for a new owner continued to drag on throughout the season.

Kirchner originally expressed an interest earlier on in the year but a deal fell apart. Other parties, such as Mike Ashley, have also been linked but as of yet, there had been nothing sorted and nothing concrete.

Kirchner threw his name back into the ring though and it appears as though it could now be second time lucky for the American. It appears as though a deal might actually be about to be completed and it could mean that the Rams finally have new owners just before the start of the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

It’s been a long road to get here but it looks like Derby fans might finally have a reason to celebrate their club again come the middle or the end of next week.

Derby have been one of the biggest clubs in the Football League for some time, so there have been plenty who have viewed their plight in the Championship and feel sorry for the club. No club should have to go through the issues that the Rams have had to deal with in terms of their financial issues and the situation that they were left in.

It looked, on more than one ocassion, like the side might even be on the brink of ceasing to exist altogether. Thankfully, that hasn’t happened and they could now be in a better position to rebuild now ahead of at least a season in League One.

That should allow Wayne Rooney to push on now and try and take the club back up to the second tier.