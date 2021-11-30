Chris Kirchner reflects on Derby’s loss to QPR and gives takeover latest

Potential new Derby County owner Chris Kirchner has taken to Twitter to reflect on the Rams’ late defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers and also give an update on the latest with his takeover.

Kirchner currently looks to be the most likely to take the helm at the club and Rams fans will be hoping it can be done as soon as possible.

He was in attendance at Pride Park last night as he watched County take a 1-0 lead against the Hoops via an emphatic Tom Lawrence finish, before goals from Chris Willock and Andre Gray meant it was the away side that took all three points.

Kirchner, though, has cut a gracious figure on social media in reacting to the result and, more importantly for Derby fans, he’s also given a little bit of insight into the status of his takeover:

Current state. Thanks to Wayne, the staff and the players for the hospitality as always. Back to work as the next few weeks will determine the outcome for us. See you all again soon. PS- night games are during my work day in the US so I occasionally have to answer some emails — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) November 30, 2021

The Verdict

Words are words and actions are actions, of course, so until the ink is dry on a takeover Rams fans will not be counting their chickens, especially given the last couple of years.

Kirchner seems to be saying the right things, though, and it’s good he’s showing an apparent interest already by attending matches, so hopefully for the club’s sake a resolution is not too far away now.

