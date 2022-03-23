Chris Kirchner reacts when asked Preston North End question involving Archer, van den Berg and Iversen

Chris Kirchner has been linked with a takeover of Preston North End in recent weeks and whilst it is now well-known that talks are ongoing between the club and the American, there hasn’t been any fresh updates in that area as of yet.

Kirchner though has fielded some questions on his Twitter account this morning and one such line of questioning revolved around the future of some of PNE’s loan talent. All three of their short-term signings – Sepp van den Berg, Daniel Iversen and Cameron Archer – have impressed during their time at Deepdale.

Lilywhites fans are desperate not to see the back of the Liverpool defender and the Leicester shot-stopper and one fan this morning queried about whether either of them could be available on a more permanent basis should Kirchner take over.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Preston North End players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Age: 34, Signed from: Huddersfield, Left for: Salford Joe Garner Tom Clarke Paul Coutts Scott Laird

Whilst the potential owner is remaining tight-lipped about how his talks over taking over at Deepdale are progressing, he did have his say about whether he would consider snapping up any of these loanees and claimed he would leave that decision ‘to the manager’ and the people ‘he hires.’

I watch the players more as a fan… I’m not a player evaluation expert. I’d listen to the people I hire and the manager to let them choose who they believe will be best for the success of their system — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) March 23, 2022

Sepp van den Berg would likely cost a significant fee considering his standing at Liverpool and his impressive showings at Deepdale. So too would Iversen, who has stood out as arguably one of the most impressive in his position in the entire second tier this campaign.

The goalkeeper has the joint-most league appearances of anyone in the PNE squad right now this year with 38 and van den Berg is only one game behind on 37. They’ve been mainstays in the team and it would certainly be a huge loss to the side if they returned to their respective clubs. Whilst there might not be the money in the coffers right now to sign either, if Kirchner takes over, it might make it more of a possibility.

The Verdict

Chris Kirchner is somewhat of an unknown quantity in terms of football ownership and whether he would be able to bankroll North End or whether he would merely be able to keep them ticking over as the Hemmings family has.

Whether he will splash the cash and be a success or go the other way will all depend on how he performs as an owner if and when he does take over at Deepdale. A deal hasn’t even happened yet, nor has it been confirmed – and there is still time for it to not happen yet.

If it does go through though, PNE fans will be watching on with anticipation. Trevor Hemmings did an excellent job of keeping the Lilywhites going and taking them up to the Championship but the supporters are eager to kick on now and potentially land a spot in the Premier League.

If Kirchner could sign the likes of Iversen and van den Berg – and help the side seal a promotion – then he would definitely be seen as a success and would go down as a hero at Deepdale.