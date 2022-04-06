Chris Kirchner posts tweet as big Derby County takeover news emerges

News broke this morning that Quantuma have finally named Chris Kirchner as their preferred bidder to take control of Derby County.

The American businessman had been in the conversation since the Rams entered administration but at one point it seemed like the club were pursuing other options.

With Reading picking up a huge victory over Stoke City on Tuesday evening, it looks almost confirmed that the Rams will be playing in League One next season, despite their incredible application under Wayne Rooney this term.

Therefore, it is an enormous relief for supporters to learn that takeover talks are progressing and that the club are now more likely to survive the fall-out of the Mel Morris era.

Kirchner teased Rams supporters with this cryptic message on Twitter this morning.

He posted: “ .”

🐏 — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 6, 2022

If Derby can keep hold of, and source new contracts for, the majority of their exciting younger players, they could be a force to be reckoned with in League One next season, with Wayne Rooney already showing a lot of loyalty to the club this term.

It will be a difficult rebuilding job for Kirchner and his team in the short term, if they can get a deal over the line, but securing the long term future of the club will come as a relief to football supporters up and down the country.

The Verdict

Quiz: Did Derby County sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 1. Kamil Jozwiak Fee Free

It has taken a very long time to get to this point, and finally it feels like Derby’s perilous position is closing in on a solution and a brighter future for the club.

League One has been a cruel mistress for a lot of large clubs in the last few years and it will be very challenging, whoever is in charge, for the Rams to win promotion back to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Stranger things have happened, and for now, Derby can focus on the bridging the nine point gap between themselves and Reading in 21st, as they prepare for a trip to in-form Swansea City on Saturday.

A weight may well have been lifted off of the shoulders of everyone involved at Derby County this morning.